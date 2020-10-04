CORUNNA — Shiawassee County voters will consider numerous proposals for both local and countywide millages Nov. 3.
Most proposals are renewals, according to officials, however, the city of Durand is asking for a public transportation millage.
911
Shiawassee County is asking voters to approve a renewal of the 911 Central Dispatch surcharge on phone lines. The tax is charged on all landline, wireless and voice-over-internet services within the county at $2.65 per month.
The assessment funds 911 and central dispatch service in the county. The assessment was last approved in 2016 — for the same $2.65 — for five years.
The assessment is used only for 911 and central dispatch, it does not flow to the county’s general fund or Sheriff’s Office.
Durand
The city is seeking 0.215 of a mill for three years to fund public transportation services. The tax would run 2021-24. The millage would raise $14,585 in the first year.
City voters previously approved the same levy in August 2018 for three years, 640-65.
Morrice
The village is asking voters to approve a 2-mill levy from 2023 to 2032 to fund street work. The millage would raise $29,552 in the first year and would support street replacement, repair and maintenance.
Voters previously approved a street levy in 2017 that continues through 2022.
n The village also is asking residents to create an Emergency Services Special Assessment District to allow it to assess residents within the district for ambulances services.
Officials say they will set the assessment following public hearings.
Middlebury Township
The township is asking residents to renew a 2-mill levy for five years — through 2024 — to fund road work.
Officials say the tax would raise $85,000 in the first year.
The millage last passed in 2016 by a nearly 2-to-1 ratio.
New Haven Township
The township is asking residents for a 2-mill levy to support road work through 2026.
Officials expect the millage to raise $100,000 in the first year.
Voters previously approved the same levy in 2016, 193-68.
Shiawassee Township
The township is asking residents to renew a public transportation millage of 0.1168 of a mill for two years.
The millage would raise $10,034 in the first year.
The millage would support the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency.
Voters previously approved the same SATA millage in 2018, 792-570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.