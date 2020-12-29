LANSING — Big Brothers Big Sisters Michigan Capital Region this week announced January is National Mentoring Month.
The group is recognizing the volunteers who are serving as mentors (“bigs”) to community children (“littles”). In addition, the group is encouraging Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia and Shiawassee County residents to make a resolution, and consider volunteering as a Big in the new year.
“Our youths’ needs have not dissipated,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Director Jamie Griggs said. “A pandemic doesn’t remove the barriers that our youth face on a daily basis; it actually compounds the current barriers. The call for mentors for our youth is greater than it’s ever been. Our youth needs you. Big Brothers Big Sisters needs you.”
Within Big Brothers Big Sisters’ five-county service area, there are approximately 90 children who have completed the application process for the program, and are waiting to be matched with a big brother or big sister.
In order to help them stay connected and supported, more adult volunteers are needed.
“Bigs are personally and thoughtfully matched with a Little in their community, and can share the kinds of activities they already like to do,” Griggs said. “Bigs and Littles are currently meeting virtually two to four times per month, and are provided with regular match support from the Big Brothers Big Sisters staff.”
Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, and Shiawassee County residents can get involved during National Mentoring Month by contacting Big Brothers Big Sisters via email at 0196inquiries@bbbsmcr.org or phone (517) 372-0160.
For more information, visit bbbsmcr.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.