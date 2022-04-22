CORUNNA — Mark Latunski, accused of murdering Kevin Bacon and partially consuming his body in December 2019, has been deemed competent to stand trial, according to a report from the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Saline.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart told defense attorney Mary Chartier that she has one week to file a motion regarding the results. Chartier noted that in the competency report, there is a mention of a “medication change” in Latunski’s regimen and asked Stewart for permission to have an independent medical examination performed on her client.
“I would like to go into what that medication change was,” Chartier said at Thursday’s hearing. “That coincides with some of my concerns about taking into account Mr. Latunski’s mental health. I would also like the opportunity to request another doctor who could potentially interview Mr. Latunski.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said his office had no objection to Chartier’s request.
Latunski did not physically attend Thursday’s hearing in Corunna, but instead appeared via video from the psychiatric center near Saline, where he has been undergoing treatment since shortly after his arrest. He did not speak at Thursday’s hearing, except to answer yes or no to procedural questions from Chartier and Stewart.
No further dates have yet been set in the case. This likely means Latunski’s potential trial would not begin before June at the earliest.
Bacon’s body was discovered after Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, went to Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28, 2019.
Latunski was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body.
Michigan State Police trooper Robert Viviano testified at a preliminary hearing that he had arrested Latunski several weeks before that date on an outstanding child support warrant.
Viviano said he knocked on Latunski’s door, and when Latunski answered, he was “shirtless and wearing a leather kilt.” Viviano then asked to search the house, for which Latunski gave consent. During the ensuing search, Viviano observed a room in Latunski’s basement, where he observed Bacon’s body hanging from a rafter over what appeared to be a trap door in the floor.
Michigan State Police Det./Sgt. James Moore testified at a preliminary hearing that he went to Latunski’s residence at about 2 a.m. Dec. 28, 2019, and obtained a search warrant before interviewing Latunski. According to Moore, he observed a pulley system connected to a rope from a rafter, from which Kevin Bacon’s body was hanging. Moore said Latunski admitted to the murder.
Following Latunski’s arrest for Bacon’s murder, he was ruled incompetent to stand trial, and ordered by Clarkson to the state’s forensic psychiatry center. His transfer to the facility was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since been deemed competent to stand trial.
If convicted of open murder, Michigan law requires a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Latunski is also charged with mutilation of a dead body.
