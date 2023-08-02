OWOSSO — Five hundred hot dogs proved too few Tuesday, as Owosso’s first foray into “National Night Out” drew crowds in excess of expectations, overwhelming on-hand concession stands.
“The turnout was really good,” said Owosso Police Department community officer Ryan Jenkins. “We sold out of some things within an hour. It was surprising.”
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign, in which public safety officials mingle with other members of the community in an attempt to engender good-feeling and camaraderie making “our communities safer, more caring places to live and work,” per the National Association of Town Watch, the originator of the concept. The first NNO was held in Philadelphia in 1984.
The plan to bring the event to Owosso is the brainchild of Jenkins, an eight-year veteran of the department. He applied for the department’s community police officer position last year, and suggested Owosso host its own NNO as a community-building activity during his interview.
Jenkins said that Tuesday was exactly what he envisioned: Scores of families showed up at the department’s public safety building, with both children and adults getting the chance to meet members of Owosso’s public safety department in a relaxed setting.
“That’s what this is about. It’s a community-police partnership that we’re trying to build here, and I think this helps that. They can see what we do, why we do the things the way we do, and maybe have more of an appreciation or understanding,” he said.
In addition to activities, such as an archery station and a gaga ball pit, children had the chance to meet first responders and tour police cars, fire trucks, ambulances and other official City of Owosso vehicles.
OPS wasn’t the only agency present Tuesday — representatives from the Michigan State Police, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department and Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department were on hand as well.
Flying overhead for much of the night was a drone, courtesy of the Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Department. Jeffrey Weiss, director of the division, said the drone is used in search and rescue operations, assisting fire departments in house fires and for suspect searches in law enforcement purposes.
“Tonight we’re giving demonstrations of the drone. The kids love seeing pictures of themselves on the screen and of course adults have questions of what it is and what we use it for, so it’s been a good experience for everybody,” he said.
Ray Murawn, captain of the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, said his department received an invitation to attend the event, and specifically, he was asked to volunteer to be one of the dunk tank’s victims.
“It’s a good feel, so (kids) can see their first responders up close,” he said. “The dunk tank was very cold, though; I gotta go get warmed up.”
Another victim of the dunk tank’s frigid waters was Owosso Public Safety Chief Kevin Lenkart, who deemed the event a success.
“It was a great turnout. We had good weather and different departments from all across the county,” he said. “It’s good for people to see us in a non-emergency setting and come out here and see us as friendly people who like to do their jobs.”
Lenkart said he wanted to thank Meijer and Memorial Healthcare, the event’s sponsors, along with other organizations in attendance, including the Shiawassee County Health Department.
