LANSING — State Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, will conduct a tele-town hall at 7 p.m. Jan. 21, to inform residents about distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Michigan.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is extremely important to finally bringing an end to the pandemic and helping individuals protect their health. Many residents have questions about the vaccine and what they need to do to receive it,” Filler said. “This town hall will provide answers and information on the vaccine, and provide a forum for residents to share their questions.”
Filler will be joined by Marcus Cheatham, health officer with the Mid-Michigan District Health Department, and a health professional from Sparrow Health System.
People who would like to take part should call toll free at (877) 820-7831 and enter 298738# when prompted.
For anyone with questions who is unable to participate, Filler’s office can be reached at (517) 373-1778 or GrahamFiller@house.mi.gov.
