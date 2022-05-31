DAVISON — The Michigan Department of Transportation’s $6.2 million resurfacing project on M-21 from State Road to M-13 begins today.
Work will be completed with one lane of alternating traffic using traffic regulators. During culvert work at Durand Road, the intersection will be closed and detoured for up to 42 days, MDOT said in a press release. Additional details regarding the timeline and detour will be sent out in advance of the work.
MDOT said the project’s goal is to improve the driving surface of M-21, extend the life of the roadway and replace an aging culvert. The estimated ending date is Aug. 31.
