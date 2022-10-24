Flu poised for a comeback as COVID restrictions ease

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 6 million people, according to Our World in Data, and caused immeasureable destruction over the last few years, had one silver lining: the flu season was considerably more mild than previous seasons for the last two years.
Take the 2020-2021 flu season, for instance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,316 positive flu cases between September 2020 and the end of January 2021. During that same period the previous year, the CDC had recorded nearly 130,000 cases.
Michael Tuczynski, a provider in family medicine at Memorial Healthcare, said this was due to COVID-19 precautions, such as masking and social distancing, that also limited the severity of the previous two flu seasons.
This year, with a relaxation of COVID restrictions, Tuczynski is predicting a resurgence of the flu. He said the underlying reason for this is how viruses spread.
“We’re already seeing numbers rise for the flu and for honestly all viral upper respiratory infections. We have to remember how these viruses spread. Droplets develop when a person coughs on someone else and viruses spread if the droplets spread to someone else’s respiratory system,” he said.
Tuczynski completed his residency in family medicine at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, which is affiliated with Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine and College of Osteopathic Medicine. Dr. Tuczynski is also a clinical instructor for community medicine at Michigan State University, per Memorial Healthcare’s website.
Tuczynski, who has worked at Memorial Healthcare for about a year, said upper respiratory infections, not solely limited to the flu and COVID-19, will spread as people spend time indoors and socialize.
Tuczynski said the best way to prevent yourself from a flu infection and serious complications or death is to get vaccinated. He said those without vaccination or prior infection in the past few years will not have antibodies against the flu.
“Getting the vaccine, especially those at higher risk, is one way to protect yourself. The body makes antibodies to give you a fighting chance. It’s an easy component that only takes a moment to do,” he said. Tuczynski said those at highest risk for the flu are those with chronic health conditions, such as hypertension, obesity, Type 2 diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Tuczynski said vaccination is especially important during this flu season because hospitals in the U.S. are still feeling the effects of COVID.
“We’re seeing departments overwhelmed across the board across country, staffing issues seem to be a trend and the healthcare system is stretched thin. Anything people can do to keep themselves out of the hospital is a good thing,” he said.
Tuczynski said when it comes to flu prevention, vaccination is simply one piece of the puzzle. He said regular exercise, watching one’s diet and talking with a doctor to monitor for chronic diseases are critically important.
“Vaccination is a valuable tool, but (flu prevention) doesn’t stop there. When it comes to the flu, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. People should take precautions to prevent consequences later,” he said.
Memorial Healthcare’s Neurology, Orthopedic and Wellness (NOW) Building, which opened in Owosso in August, will offer flu vaccines on a walk-in basis beginning this week.
