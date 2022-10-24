Flu poised for a comeback as COVID restrictions ease

CDC graphic

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 6 million people, according to Our World in Data, and caused immeasureable destruction over the last few years, had one silver lining: the flu season was considerably more mild than previous seasons for the last two years.

Take the 2020-2021 flu season, for instance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 1,316 positive flu cases between September 2020 and the end of January 2021. During that same period the previous year, the CDC had recorded nearly 130,000 cases.

