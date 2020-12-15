EATON RAPIDS — When Anthem the bald eagle first arrived at the rehabilitation center she was submissive, waiting for an older eagle to finish his meal before digging in herself.
Five months later, Anthem’s broken wing has healed and she’s the sole resident of a large flight cage for birds of prey at Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center in Eaton Rapids.
“Anthem is a queen now,” Wildside Rehabilitation Director Louise Sagaert said. “She’s eating on her own — rats, fish and roadkill — and weighs about 12 pounds.”
Every sign indicates the 9-month-old Anthem will soon break out in flight. When she is able to swoop in circles around the cage, she will be returned to her home habitat along Juddville Road in New Haven Township, where she was rescued by Owosso resident Nate Bukovick in July.
“Most people are not willing to catch a wild eagle: They are large birds,” Sagaert said. “But he did, and that was great.”
Bukovick, a 38-year-old plumber, said he was driving home from work when he noticed a large bird struggling in a ditch next to the road.
A hunter who grew up in the country, he recognized the bird as an eagle and knew there was an eagle’s nest located in the woods nearby. The bird appeared to be injured and couldn’t fly. Bukovick decided to help.
“It was an eagle. It’s a majestic bird,” he explained. “I’ve always liked animals, and I’d always do what I could to help.”
He drove to his home in Rush Township, grabbed a crate and leather gloves, and picked up his brother, Justin Bukovick, 36, in a Polaris Ranger. Back at the ditch, the pair approached the eagle cautiously.
“It was huge,” Nate Bukovick said. “Its talons were almost the size of my hands, and I’m 6-foot-2, 200 pounds.”
Despite Anthem’s large size, she is considered a juvenile bald eagle. The feathers on her head are still brown and won’t whiten until she’s about 5 years old.
Throwing a towel over the bird, they were able to pick it up and put it in the crate. Then they called the state Department of Natural Resources, which put them in touch with Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center. A couple of hours later, they met Sagaert at a gas station in Perry to turn over the bird.
She said it is unclear how Anthem was injured, but many eagles are hit by vehicles while feasting on roadkill.
“Eagles are very much scavengers,” she said. “They often don’t make it out of the road. People need to slow down and give wildlife a chance.”
Named Anthem by rehab workers, she stayed inside an indoor flight cage for 12 weeks, a figure-eight bandage keeping her fractured wing close to her body. Her injuries were checked by X-ray every three or four weeks, Sagaert said.
Once her wing was healed, Anthem was moved to the rehab center’s new 120-foot-long, 20-foot-tall outdoor enclosure, made for rehabbing and conditioning birds of prey. The nonprofit built the structure with $80,000 from donations and grants.
It won’t be long before she is released back into the wild. Nate Bukovick plans to lead Sagaert to the exact spot where he found Anthem.
“It will be cool to see it released and fly away, ” Bukovick said.
Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center took in about 2,000 sick or injured animals in the past year, including small mammals such as opossum and rabbits, raptors like Anthem, and even the occasional North American beaver.
When Sagaert founded the rehab in 1995, bald eagles were a rare sight in Michigan.
“If (Nate) had found a bald eagle 25 years ago, it would have made national news,” she said. “But now, I’m not surprised when someone says they have found one.”
Recovered from the brink of extinction in Michigan, today there are about 2,500 bald eagles in the state, including 500 young eagles that aren’t of breeding age, according to the DNR.
