CORUNNA — They radically alter the landscape, gleaming in the sun and lighting up the night before disappearing to the next town, leaving just a vacant infield remaining. What are they? Carnival rides, of course.
They may be transient in nature, but these gaudy thrill machines leave lasting memories — both for their riders and their operators.
Rides provided by Skerbeck Family Carnival open at the Shiawassee County Fair today at 1 p.m.
Weather permitting — and the forecast currently looks pretty favorable for much of the rest of the week — they’ll run until 11 p.m. each night through Saturday.
Monday afternoon, as the surrey carts were trotted around the fairgrounds and friends and families meandered up and down the vendors’ row sampling the fares, Skerbeck employees raised their rides to the sky and tested the lights that will soon douse the midway below in neon.
Putting the rides together is tough work. Not only is it physically and psychologically — those with acrophobia need not apply — demanding, but it has to be done quickly, while adhering to safety standards.
Two Skerbeck Family Carnival workers, Eric Huggett and Billy Freeman, were putting up one of a pair of rides making their Shiawassee County Fair debuts this week, the Cliff Hanger, on Monday. When completed, the Cliff Hanger will spin around its occupant 50 feet in the air, at a 65-degree angle.
“This will take us three-and-a-half to four hours to complete,” Huggett said.
That’s half as long as it does to put together a classic ride that, while not high impact when in action, has a lot going on from base to peak, the Century Wheel. With its 15 passenger gondalas, the ferris wheel reaches as high as 60 feet above the midway.
“The wheel takes six to eight hours to set up — and to take down,” Huggett said. “You have to make sure its level, because it’s all run by hydraulics, and nearly every step is a two-man job.”
“Just like a house — it starts with the foundation,” Freeman said. “Now you’re about to see it open up — we call that the ‘Pac-Man.”
Freeman maintains a steady enthusiasm for his work, sourced from his youth.
“My dad was on our local fair board so I was always helping out,” he said. “Now I’m working for the company whose rides I loved as a kid.”
That company, Skerbeck, is based in the Upper Peninsula, and has deep ties in the business. It began with an immigrant family from Bohemia to Wisconsin in the 19th century who, in the 1880s, would tour its circus act through the Upper Midwest. The family first incorporated a ride into its touring in 1897 — the classice merry-go-round. Today there are 27 rides, and the merry-go-round still cracks the lineup.
“We do 22 events over six months,” Huggett said. “It’s a lot of responsibility, you want everyone to be safe, of course. Then when you see the fun the kids are having, that’s the rewarding part.”
