OAKLEY — The Oakley Community Church, 327 S. Main St., is hosting its annual Summerfest and picnic in the church parking lot at 2 p.m. Sunday.
The event is free and opened to all. It will feature the singing group “Jesus and Me” along with a bounce house, face painting, noodle badminton, a live auction, a cake walk and a 50/50 raffle fo the OCC Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.