Impact Dance Collective makes a splash at VIP Nationals competition

OWOSSO — Owosso’s Impact Dance Collective competitive company finished off their season at the VIP Dance Nationals in Sandusky, Ohio, July 8-13, where they competed against top troupes from across the country.
Impact’s competitive crew consists of 31 dancers ranging in age from 8 to 18 years old.
The members are students from the Greater Mid-Michigan area, with representatives from Owosso, Corunna, Durand, Chesaning, St. Charles, DeWitt, Okemos, East Lansing, Haslett and Grand Blanc.
At VIP Nationals, dancers competed in age-level divisions, some as solo performers, others in large groups.
The top 10 finishers in each category were given special recognition.
Impact dancers nabbed eight first place finsihes, as well as 27 placements from second to tenth overall.
At the end of regular competition, 10 of Impact’s solo performers and/or dance groups were selected to compete in the open division dance-off championships, where all age levels compete on even footing.
Needless to say, Impact’s co-owner/instructor Taylor Engel was pleased.
“Having ten of our dances competing in the dance-off championships was a thrill!” Engel enthused.
Impact earned a number of high honors following the dance-off championships.
Emerson Massey earned one first-place Megastar Award for her contemporary solo dance “Eight,” and another for a duo dance with Megan Smith.
“Queen of the Night,” (a teen large jazz group); “Cinema Italiano,” (a junior jazz Trio); and “Wind it Up,” (a junior small group tap) each took second-overall Megastars.
A choreography award went to Impact’s “Soul Control,” a teen small jazz group, which placed fourth overall.
Gabby Grover of Chesaning scored a fourth overall with her jazz solo “Black and Gold,” and the mini tap group “Hit the Road Jack,” earned a fourth overall.
Scoring a tenth overall Rockstar Award, the teen group “Love is a Game” rounds out the top finishers from Impact Dance Collective.
To qualify for VIP Nationals, Impact dancers were required to compete at the VIP Regionals in Walled Lake, where they were named Best Megastar Studio after several first overall finishes and numerous other Top Ten placements.
One particular stand-out troupe at regionals was “All That Jazz,” which competed in the musical theatre category. They took first at each competition they attended.
Impact Dance Collective will host an open house at the studio, located at 2881 W. Bennington Road, Owosso, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 4 to 7p.m.
Prospective dancers and their parents are invited to tour the studio, chat with the instructors, register for classes or obtain class information regarding class offerings. Impact offers classes in tap, hip hop, ballet, jazz, acrobat, lyrical, musical theatre and contemporary dance classes
“We are not just a competitive program,” explained co-owner/instructor Garrett Bradley, who also serves as Artistic Director for Lebowsky Center for Performing arts. “Impact offers many recreational classes for any child who would like to start, at any age. We want our students to experience the joys of dance in a positive, nurturing environment where they will make new friends and develop confidence, coordination and rhythm.”
