Impact Dance Collective makes a splash at VIP Nationals competition

Courtesy Photo/Impact Dance Collective Junior and teen members of the competitive dance company at Owosso's Impact Dance Collective perform, "All That Jazz."

OWOSSO — Owosso’s Impact Dance Collective competitive company finished off their season at the VIP Dance Nationals in Sandusky, Ohio, July 8-13, where they competed against top troupes from across the country.

Impact’s competitive crew consists of 31 dancers ranging in age from 8 to 18 years old.

