CORUNNA — The jury trial for a Durand man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl began Monday afternoon in 35th Circuit Court with testimony from the alleged victim, and was scheduled to resume this morning — and a verdict in the case could possibly come today.
Caleb Kimsel is charged with three counts of first-degree and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
On Tuesday, the victim testified that she had met Kimsel in 2021, and a family member was an acquaintance of Kimsel.
The victim testified that Kimsel had a bonfire at his residence, and was having a sleepover with friends in September 2021.
She said that Kimsel touched her inappropriately and gave details of the alleged event.
“My body was shaking because of how scared I was,” the victim said during her testimony. “I told him to stop several times… I was scared, pretty much for my life.”
Kimsel allegedly told her “not to tell” her family members about the inappropriate touching, but the victim told her friend the following morning.
Samantha Fall, Kimsel’s ex-girlfriend, pleaded guilty earlier this month for her role in “encouraging” Kimsel to sexually assault the victim, and is currently awaiting sentencing in her own case, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10.
As part of a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office, Fall pleaded guilty to second-degree CSC, and was required to “provide truthful testimony” against Kimsel. She is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail, and is facing a likely prison sentence.
Fall testified Tuesday that Kimsel came into their bedroom, and that she (Fall) not only encouraged Kimsel to touch the victim, but took part in sexual acts with her and Kimsel. Fall said she was “scared and shocked” at Kimsel’s alleged behavior, but did nothing to stop any sexual acts from occurring.
In his opening statement Tuesday, defense attorney Robert Hinojosa told the jury that there was no physical evidence in the case, and that the victim waited 9 months to report the alleged incident to police.
“We’ll see what was, and what was not done,” Hinojosa said, criticizing the investigative process. He called Fall’s testimony “bought and paid for,” referring to her plea agreement with prosecutors.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said in his opening statement that he would prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Kimsel had sexually assaulted the victim.
Kimsel is also facing a separate felonious assault charge in which Fall was the alleged victim. According to court records, Kimsel has no prior criminal record in Shiawassee County.
Prior to Fall’s guilty plea last month, she had no prior criminal history.
