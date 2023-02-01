CORUNNA — The jury trial for a Durand man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl began Monday afternoon in 35th Circuit Court with testimony from the alleged victim, and was scheduled to resume this morning — and a verdict in the case could possibly come today.

Caleb Kimsel is charged with three counts of first-degree and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.