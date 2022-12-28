OWOSSO — The place to be to ring in 2023 is certainly not the couch.
Head for Downtown Owosso instead, and celebrate the arrival of 2023 close to home at the “New Year’s Eve Ball Drop,” which channels the spirit of the glitzy show found in New York City’s Times Square. Washington Street will be closed from Comstock to Water for the occasion.
With a forecast that promises a milder weekend than last weekend, people may relish the opportunity to spend a bit of time outdoors — if it doesn’t rain, that is. Precipitation is currently a 50/50 proposition for most of Saturday.
Disc jockey Casey Lambert, better known as “DJ Chewy,” will be spinning the tunes from a spot on South Washington in front of the Curwood Festival office. Lambert said he will be “all set and ready to party” at 10 p.m on the 31st, and will keep the tunes going until 1 a.m.
He’s got a musical year in review planned, as well as a throwback mix — in short, something for everyone.
And if that weren’t enough, once the ball has dropped there will be a fireworks display.
After taking a COVID year in 2020, the party returned last year to eager crowds.
“I think people needed an excuse to get out,” Lambert said.
The fun gets going in the early afternoon at Cakey Cakes, 210 S. Washington, with a cupcake decorating class held in a portion of the former J.C. Penney building.
Jennifer Mead, who co-owns the shop with her husband, Brandon, said participants will definitely get to eat the fruits of their labors.
Be sure to act fast, though, since as of Tuesday afternoon there were only 12 spots left out of 30 available for the 12:30 to 2 p.m. class. Fee is $15, and the instruction includes how to use decorating tips.
Mead said they had been wanting to have such a class for awhile, so this is a “great opportunity to have our first one!”
The Meads’ actual storefront will be opening beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Mead said, and intends to stay open as late as possible.
Sideline Sports, 219 S. Washington, will remain open late as well and event chair Karen Harris said there will be at least one food truck in the downtown.
