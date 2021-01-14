WASHINGTON — Shiawassee County’s Republican U.S. representative and the Democratic senators for Michigan shared sharply differing opinions on President Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment.
Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-197 to impeach Trump on a single charge of “inciting violence against the government of the United States.”
Ten Republicans, including the No. 3 House Republican, Liz Cheney of Wyoming, voted to impeach. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, voted against the measure, which now will be sent to the U.S. Senate for trial. Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, also voted in favor of impeachment.
No Republicans sided with Democrats in Trump’s first impeachment over a phone call to the Ukraine seeking political dirt on President-elect Joe Biden.
Only President Andrew Johnson, in a dispute over Cabinet positions, and President Bill Clinton, over perjury, previously have been impeached. Neither was convicted.
Democrats introduced the single charge of impeachment against Trump earlier this week following a riot at the U.S. Capitol led by Trump supporters that resulted in five deaths. Critics accused Trump of inciting the violence.
The U.S. Senate, which will conduct the impeachment trial, is out of session and is not scheduled to be back in session until Jan. 19, one day before Inauguration Day. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the power to bring the Senate back early, but has said he will not do so.
Moolenaar, who condemned the violence last week, was not among the more than 100 Republicans who voted to sustain unwarranted objections to Electoral College votes following the riot Jan. 6.
Moolenaar signed on to a bipartisan letter being sent to Trump calling on him to address the nation and urge all Americans not to disrupt the transfer of power in the week ahead.
“Radical groups have posted videos, statements, and graphics calling for people to return to the Capitol to, once again, forcefully contest the presidential election results and disrupt our democratic process,” Moolenaar said. “We are deeply concerned that this dangerous propaganda, left unchecked, will lead to mass violence and put lives at risk. Further violent assaults on the Capitol or other democratic institutions will also undermine the peaceful transition of power that makes our great nation a beacon of democracy for the world.”
Sen. Gary Peters said he will support the impeachment.
“Donald Trump violated his oath of office. His reprehensible actions and rhetoric incited a violent, deadly attack on the Capitol and on our democracy. It is outrageous and unacceptable. We must hold him accountable for his actions and send a very clear signal for the future that this dangerous behavior can never be tolerated.
“Donald Trump is a danger to our country, unfit to be president, and — as I have said — he must be removed from office immediately,” Peters said. “I’m disappointed Vice President Mike Pence has indicated he will not be invoking the 25th Amendment, and I support the House taking the necessary step to impeach Mr. Trump. Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense, there must be severe consequences and he should never be eligible to hold federal office again.”
Sen. Debbie Stabenow also supported the House action.
“Last week, our nation experienced a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol inspired and encouraged by the current President of the United States,” she said. “Our country cannot heal and move forward without accountability and justice. When the article of impeachment comes before the Senate, I intend to support removing Donald Trump from office.”
