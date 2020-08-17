LANSING — Lake frontage, trail access, small lots to extend a neighborhood lot are the types of acreage available in the next round of surplus land auctions from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The department is preparing 225 properties for sale via online auction in September and October, including some in Shiawassee County.
Counties that have property for sale include Allegan, Antrim, Bay, Crawford, Gladwin, Gogebic, Houghton, Lake, Lapeer, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oscoda, Otsego, Schoolcraft and Shiawassee. Several of the largest parcels are in Allegan, Antrim, Newaygo, Oscoda and Otsego counties.
Ten online auctions will be offered:
Sept. 8 – Shiawassee County.
Sept. 9 – Clare and Gladwin counties.
Sept. 10 – Lapeer County.
Sept. 17 – Allegan and Ottawa counties.
Sept. 24 – Lake and Newaygo counties.
Sept. 28 – Kalkaska, Missaukee and Wexford counties.
Oct. 1 – Crawford, Oscoda and Otsego counties.
Oct. 2 – Antrim County.
Oct. 3 – Bay County.
Oct. 5 – Gogebic, Houghton and Schoolcraft counties.
The property for sale in Shiawassee County — with a minimum $1,000 bid — includes frontage on the south side of Beard Road with the parcel extending to the south adjacent to the I-69 right of way. The 1.8-acre property is mostly swamp.
Auctions will be offered between Sept. 8 and Oct. 5. Bidders may pre-register and get more information about the online auction schedule at Tax-Sale.info. If you would like to bid on a property, you must register before the property’s auction date. Absentee bids can be made online up to 30 days before the auction.
The “interactive” bidding portion of an auction will open at 10 a.m. on that auction date. At that time, bidders will be able to see current high bids for each property. Bidders can continue to place bids on a property until 7 p.m. when bidding closes and the winning bidder is determined.
A list, including minimum bid, acreage, and location information of the properties offered can be found at Michigan.gov/LandForSale.
The DNR takes care of about 4.6 million acres of public lands owned by Michigan residents. The department is guided by a public land strategy in making management decisions about those lands. Sales of surplus lands that no longer fit the department’s strategy are just one of those management tools.
The current land strategy, created in 2013, is undergoing an update this fall to prepare for final submission to the Michigan Legislature in July 2021.
