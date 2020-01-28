VERNON — Area residents can have their taxes prepared and filed for free at the Vernon Public Library through the Scan and Go Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA).
On Feb. 1 and 8 — and more dates to be announced — anyone with 2019 income of $54,000 or less can meet with an IRS-certified tax volunteer and have their federal, state and city (if applicable) tax returns prepared and filed for free.
To schedule an appointment, call the library at (989) 288-6486
The IRS VITA program offers free income tax assistance to eligible taxpayers.
The Vernon Public Library has partnered with the Michigan Economic Impact Coalition, a statewide group supporting free tax programs. The Scan and Go VITA is a “drop off” service. Taxpayers will meet with an IRS-certified volunteer who will have their tax documents scanned into a secure system so that their taxes can be prepared.
