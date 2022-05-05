Crack sealing on M-52 begins Monday

SAGINAW — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced it will begin crack sealing efforts on roadways in nine counties, including one in Shiawassee, beginning Monday.
The stretch of M-52 from Bennington Road to Delaney Road south of Owosso is among the highways set to see work. The estimated end date for the projects is August 2022.
Other crack sealing projects listed by MDOT include:
- I-69 from Taylor Road to Range Road, including the Wadhams Road ramps in Sanilac County
- M-15 from the Vassar south city limit to Reese Road
- M-15 from Bristol Road to Kitchen Road near Davison
- M-15 from south of I-69 to north of I-69 near Davison
- M-19 from M-46 to Bay City Forestville Road
- M-24 from Nepessing Street to Davis Lake Road in Lapeer
- M-24 from the Cass River in Caro to the Unionville south village limit
- M-25 from the Sebewaing south village limit to Sebewaing Road
- M-25 from the Port Austin west village limit to M-53 in Port Austin
- M-25 from Tuscola County line to Bay Park Road near Unionville
- M-53 from Severance Road to M-81
- M-53 from the north leg of M-142 to M-25
- M-54 from Mt. Morris Road to Saginaw Road in Clio
- M-57 from the Clio west city limit to M-54 in Clio
- M-90 from Davis Street to Wildcat Road in Croswell
“Traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators,” MDOT said in a press release. “Overnight lane closures are expected to accommodate work on M-57, M-54, M-15, and M-24. Please use caution when approaching these work zones as crews will be working adjacent to live traffic. This work is weather dependent.”
