OWOSSO — Usually, starting up a new festival takes more than two weeks, but when Owosso City Councilmember Emily Olson heard about the efforts to restore the Quaker Oats mural visible from Owosso’s Main Street Plaza, she knew she wanted to celebrate it in a big way.
As chair of the promotions committee Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority, Olson is in a better position than most to throw a city-sized bash on short notice.
With the help of fellow councilmember Janae Fear and OMS/DDA Executive Director Lizzie Frederick, she’s managed to come up with a recipe for instant Michigan OatFest.
The newborn festival is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m. July 28 — the date Shiawassee Arts Center staffers Jennifer Ross and Philip Martin-Luckhurst are expected to be done touching up the Quaker mural, believed to have originally been painted in the 1920s, before being obscured by the since demolished Owosso Hotel from 1929-2005.
“This is the Kamikaze-style festival planning. We weren’t even sure — I think the SAC has gone out of their way to make sure this gets done at their original timeline, so we realized the timeline was coming up and that required that we jump on it,” Olson said.
The event will be held on Washington Street in Downtown Owosso from Main to Water.
Olson envisions the festival, should it continue in the future, having a consistent focus on the arts.
“What we’re thinking is that the (OatFest) could be a perfect seed program for the public arts festival that will come later on in the season, so we’re hoping ‘Oats for the Arts’ becomes like sister events,” Olson said. “We want to create a fund of resources that we’ve collectively invested into public art installation and art projects that will come because of the fundraising efforts from OatFest. So OatFest’s value comes to bringing free, good, awesome, fun activities with the surplus going towards bringing more public art to Owosso.”
Among the highlights of the event will be:
n A beard, mustache and goatee competition with judge(s) to be determined, appropriately named the “Wild (G)Oat-ee” competition.
n An oatmeal eating speed competition, with titles up for grab in junior (ages 8 to 13) and adult (14+) divisions,
n The “Boastful Oats” baking competition where participants furnish oat-centric dishes,
n Music Mr. Owosso Casey Lambert (“D.J. Chewy”) will be playing music in the Main Street Plaza,
n Five or six confirmed food trucks,
n More than 20 artistic vendors,
Children’s activities will include a scavenger hunt (“Oat-stacle Course”); a community art project; and “Oat Toss,” which Olson said was something of a combination of cornhole and skeeball.
“We’re in a unique position to turn this opportunity to celebrate art and public murals into something that the whole town can rally around and something that’s fun and free and family-friendly. Murals enhance life in small towns, and so do festivals,” Olson said. “It’s three hours of just utter, pure joy that we’re expecting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.