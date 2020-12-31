YEAR IN REVIEW: Group for spouses of those who died marks anniversary

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — For those who were already struggling to find a “new normal” following the death of a spouse, 2020 was an especially difficult year.
Changes in the way people socialize, worship, work and care for themselves challenged everyone. Without our life partners, each challenge is magnified,” the Third Thursday group said in a year-end report.
Third Thursdays, a social group for surviving spouses, found ways to stay connected. Posts on the Third Thursdays Facebook page offered encouragement and opportunities to support one another. As the weather warmed up the group found ways to safely gather, meeting at local parks for picnics and taking advantage of the area’s walking trails.
Being able to finally have an indoor dinner in October was fitting as it was the group’s one-year anniversary.
“We were happy to welcome new members and catch up with others we hadn’t seen in a while,” they said. “Though the celebration was short-lived, and restrictions are back in place, we will not be deterred. We will once again rely on technology to keep us connected.”
The group is open to men and women who have lost a spouse. It does not matter if the loss is recent or happened many years ago. There is no membership fee. Join the Facebook page, Third Thursdays. Contact info for leaders is: Trish (989) 723-1800 or Robin (989) 634-5818, and trish@bruckmansmoving.net or rrdurepo@yahoo.com.
Laken Pruitt and Sean Splaney offered several trees in their yard for members to decorate in memory of spouses at 801 Lingle St. in Owosso.
