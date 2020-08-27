CORUNNA — No one can accuse 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart or his staff of not being proactive and creative in their effort to resume jury trials delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While still tentative in nature — and with some details still to be worked out — jury selection will resume next month in the Corunna Community Center in McCurdy Park, with safeguards in place.
Stewart, court staff, bailiffs and numerous prosecution and defense attorneys representing clients whose trials will be conducted were at a walkthrough Wednesday at the Community Center to get an idea of what the process will look like. Several had questions about being able to see jurors, what the layout of the temporary court room will be, and about audio/video equipment that will be used.
Morning and afternoon jury selections are set to take place Sept. 15, Sept. 29, Oct. 20 and Nov. 3. Following the selections, those juries will then serve during scheduled trials that will run normally every week through Nov. 17 at the circuit courthouse in Corunna.
Stewart and 35th Circuit Court deputy court administrator Katie Fuoss are still finalizing details, and noted that changes are still possible and even likely — but he has no doubt circuit court staff will solve any issue that arises.
Before potential jurors are allowed into the community center, they must have their temperature checked and complete a health questionnaire. Masks or face shields will also be mandatory, along with social distancing.
Stewart noted it’s important for the community to know his staff has been working on a solution around-the-clock to afford defendants their Constitutional right to a speedy trial.
He also thanked Corunna City Manager Joe Sawyer for the use of the community center for as long as necessary.
