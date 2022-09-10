Suicide prevention walk slated for Tuesday

The Argus-Press
OWOSSO — Shiawassee County will hold its 5th Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk on Tuesday in accordance with National Suicide Prevention Month.
The walk will take place at Fitness Coliseum, 210 S. Water St. in Owosso. The event is free. Registration and local agency resource tables open at 4 p.m., with a brief presentation at 6 p.m., followed by the walk. More details can be found at shiawasseeprevention.org.
Two trails will be marked: A longer walk, which is about a 5K and the James S. Miner Riverwalk loop that is about 1.5 miles. Both trails start and finish at Fitness Coliseum. A map will be available for both trails.
All participants will receive a free goodie bag with swag, water bottle, resources, snacks and more. COVID-19 vaccines will also be available, as well as information about other vaccinations. Event coordinator Penny Corbin of SHW said a “fun new addition” this year is a coffee truck. Bangin’ Bowls will also be open.
The purpose of the walk is to support one another through prevention, education, or to remember a loved one who has died by suicide, according to a press release from Shiawassee Health and Wellness. It is estimated that only one in four suicides are reported and there are approximately 25 attempts for each death, the release states.
According to the Michigan Department of Heatlth and Human Services, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in 2020. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among persons aged 10-34 years. More than twice as many people die by suicide annually than by homicide.
“Five years ago, the Office of the Medical Examiner reported 15 suicides in Shiawassee County and this number increased by four from the previous year,” Corbin said. “That’s when the Shiawassee Suicide Prevention Coalition formed.”
The most recent Sparrow Office of the Medical Examiner Report in 2020 revealed that Shiawassee County had seven deaths by suicide, which has decreased in previous years.
“I’d like to believe that our walk and suicide prevention and awareness events and activities have made a significant impact on our community,” Corbin said. “During the walk, people can get help whether they are thinking about suicide, know someone who is thinking about suicide, or need support because they’ve had a loved one die by suicide.
“Studies show that destigmatizing mental illness and talking about suicide helps to reduce suicide. That’s why our walk, the yard signs and other activities throughout the year are so impactful.”
Shiawassee Health and Wellness said if someone notices signs of behavior change and thinks someone is suicidal, do not leave this person alone. SHW recommends trying to get the person to seek immediate help by talking to their primary care physician, or take them to the nearest hospital emergency room.
If you or a friend is in crisis, call the Shiawassee Health and Wellness at (989) 723-6791, or call or text 988 to get help from the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
