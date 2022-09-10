Suicide prevention walk slated for Tuesday

Courtesy Photo/FileWalkers from a previous Suicide Prevention Walk are led by Shiawassee Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart (holding banner, left) and Owosso Community Police Officer Mike Olsey (holding banner, right).

The Argus-Press

OWOSSO — Shiawassee County will hold its 5th Suicide Prevention and Awareness walk on Tuesday in accordance with National Suicide Prevention Month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.