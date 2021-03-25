Frederick bill would increase transparency for corrections officers

LANSING — Sheriff Brian BeGole recently testified before the Michigan House Judiciary Committee in support of a bill that would allow agencies to see why corrections officers left previous jobs.
“It was an honor and a privilege to give testimony to the House Judiciary Committee concerning Separation of Service records for Correctional Officers,” BeGole said Wednesday in a press release. “Thank you to Majority Floor Leader Ben Frederick for introducing this important bill helping to assure integrity and professionalism.”
Frederick, R-Owosso, and Rep. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, introduced House Bill 4118 in February. The bill would amend PA 128, the separation act, to include corrections officers and designate sheriff’s offices as agencies required to report under the law.
According to the House Fiscal Agency, the act currently requires law enforcement agencies to maintain a record regarding the reasons for, and circumstances surrounding, a separation of service for each law enforcement officer at their agency.
Additionally, a law enforcement officer who seeks employment at another law enforcement agency must provide a signed waiver to the prospective agency that expressly allows the agency to contact a former employing law enforcement agency and get a copy of the record.
HB 4118 would include corrections officers and corrections agencies in the act and apply to them the same requirements as now apply to law enforcement officers and law enforcement agencies.
A prospective employing corrections agency could not hire a corrections officer unless the agency received the record.
The original law, PA 128, was approved in 2017.
