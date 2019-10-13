ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie Area Schools soon will undergo a number of technological upgrades, thanks to a grant award of more than $700,000 from the Thompson Foundation.
The district was one of only two in the state to receive the award — Clare Public Schools is the other — according to Superintendent Ryan Cunningham. The funds will help cover the cost of technological upgrades, enhanced technology for industrial arts, as well as professional development for the staff.
The funding for technology comes as the district prepares to roll out a one-to-one initative sometime in the fall of 2020 that will provide devices for each Ovid-Elsie student in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“In addition to the devices, our staff will receive professional development on best practices when it comes to delivering content and instruction in the classroom,” Cunningham said in a district press release. “Simply putting a device in the hands of a teacher or the students isn’t enough. Learning best practices and learning to be responsible with the device is also important.
Ovid-Elsie currently has Google Chromebooks (laptops) throughout the district, along with a few touch screen devices (tablets), according to Cunningham. The grant funding, in conjuction with funds from the $6.2-million bond extension approved by voters in May, will allow the district to refresh all of its current devices, add additional devices as well as upgrade the infrastructure to support those devices, Cunningham said.
“Our goal is to put devices in the hands of all of our kids (grades 3-12) so that they have the ability to take those devices home and utilize them to further their education,” Cunningham said. “For kindergarten through second grade, we will purchase devices that will most likely remain in the classroom, but will be with the student whenever they need them.”
The district’s bond extension will cover the cost of upgrading the high school and middle school multimedia — including projectors, sound equipment and document cameras — in the summer of 2020. The Thompson Foundation grant will allow the district to make the same upgrades in the elementary classrooms, according to Cunningham.
Another phase of the grant will be focused toward developing a Computer-Aided Design and Drafting software computer lab, with the addition of a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) table and 3-D printers.
“This equipment will benefit our robotics, woods and metals courses as well as it will allow our students to pursue certifications that lead to career potential,” Cunningham said.
Robert and Ellen Thompson formed The Thompson Foundation in 1999 by with a portion of the proceeds generated from the sale of the Thompson-McCully Company, one of Michigan’s largest road-paving companies.
The foundation is focused on increasing educational opportunities for working families, and places an emphasis on sustainable solutions, which Cunningham said made the application process very beneficial and worthwhile.
Dan Davenport, director of technology at Ovid-Elsie, said he couldn’t be more excited.
“We were a runnerup a year ago and for us to be awarded the grant this time is truly amazing,” Davenport said in a district press release. “We are going to be able to do a lot of innovative things and make sure that our staff and our students have the tools that they need to be successful.”
The district is being assisted with the upgrades by technology consultants from Communications by Design, of Ada.
Cunningham said the district has a lot of work ahead, but the changes will put staff and students in a good position going forward.
“The kids will benefit tremendously by having a device that they can rely on and also something that they can have 24/7 access to,” Cunningham said. “Additionally, with enhanced teaching strategies, our devices will become tools to deliver educational content in a different manner which will increase student engagement.”
