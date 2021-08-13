The Argus-Press
JACKSON — Consumers Energy crews, plus contractors from Michigan and seven other states, were nearing the halfway mark today in their push to restore power to more than 371,000 homes and businesses affected by this week’s severe weather.
More than 550 three- and four-person crews worked around the clock Thursday and into today with the goal of restoring power to most homes and businesses by the end of the weekend.
As of 6 a.m. today, about 161,000 customers were without power. In all, more than 371,000 homes and businesses that Consumers Energy serves lost power at some point since Tuesday night, making it one of the 10 most significant storms in company history.
According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, as of this morning, the largest affected area in Shiawassee County is the southeastern corner bordering Livingston and Genesee counties.
An area stretching from northwest of Byron to Argentine affects about 950 customers. Areas that include Burns Township and portions of Livingston County affect more than 1,300 customers.
An area northwest of Vernon along M-71 affects about 55 customers. There are scattered outages throughout the county affecting a few customers in each location.
“This has been a busy week for our lineworkers and those who have joined us from as far away as New York and Missouri. We’re encouraged to see their progress and plan to keep up the pace to get the lights back on,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We are grateful for the patience of our friends and neighbors, and want them to know we won’t stop working until this restoration effort is complete.”
