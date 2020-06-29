CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced Thursday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to at least one year, 11 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy.
Ray Alfred Hart Jr., 46, also was ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with 144 days served toward his sentence.
“I see in your file a total disregard for the rules,” Stewart said before announcing Hart’s sentence. “You don’t care. You don’t intend on complying, and you will not comply.”
Hart was charged in October 2019 with the felony drug count, along with several traffic-related misdemeanors. The misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea agreement reached Feb. 6 with the prosecutor’s office. Hart posted a $2,000 cash bond Oct. 9, 2019, and was free until Stewart revoked his bond in February due to the additional misdemeanor charges.
Hart had received two prison terms and had six prior felony and 22 misdemeanor charges, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.