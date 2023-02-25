Serial jailbird gets another prison term, doesn’t like it

CORUNNA — A St. Johns man was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Raymond Blessing pleaded guilty last month to a single felony count of “attempted breaking and entering with intent” after breaching the Bob Evans restaurant in Caledonia Township in November 2021 to seek shelter from the elements.
His plea represented his 15th felony conviction.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Blessing took issue with the term imposed, seeming unsatisfied by the logic that his stack of previous convictions merited a sterner sentence than might otherwise have been handed down.
“You guys must think I’m a terrible person,” Blessing said. “That’s crazy, the recommendation to go to prison. That’s insane. I’m not a bad person.”
Stewart then pointed out that Blessing has prior breaking and entering and home invasion convictions, and that he was using drugs at the time of the offense.
“I’m not a bad person,” Blessing insisted. “I did do something wrong. I agree with that. I find it severe, harsh, to not even know anything about me personally and recommend that. You take in all of my history and put it on me every time I get in trouble. That doesn’t make any sense. I did a 5-year term, and you still want to hold me accountable for that. … I did 5 years in prison, and that doesn’t matter. I know what you guys do to people. I see what you do to people. The justice system. I see, I get it. I understand.”
Stewart then noted that Blessing was a parole absconder for a previous felony conviction. “I don’t know what brought you here, but you were in control of your destiny, and you chose not to control it.”
Assistant Public Defender Patrick Allen said that with Blessing’s prior record, he understood Stewart was constrained by mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines. He asked Stewart to take into account the fact that Blessing will not receive credit for time served because he was on parole at the time of the offense.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner pointed out Blessing’s 14 prior felony convictions, and asked the court to “send a message” with a sentence that would send Blessing to prison.
According to online Michigan Department of Corrections records, Blessing’s prior felony convictions include assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, four counts of assault of a prison employee, possession of a weapon in jail, attempted car jacking, receiving and concealing stolen property, breaking and entering, attempted larceny in a building, felonious assault and delivery/manufacture of marijuana.
