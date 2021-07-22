OWOSSO — In response to a message shared on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, dozens of area residents showed up to support soldier Emerson Thayer upon his return home from active duty.
Thayer had been serving overseas for nearly a year before his return home.
Thayer was led through town by a police escort as well-wishers gathered along M-52 near the Shiawassee River bridge to wave flags. Passing cars honked horns to show support.
