MAPLE GROVE TWP. — A Queen of Hearts drawing is set for 8 p.m. today at Big Joe’s at Layton Corners.
Sponsored by the Twin Township Ambulance board of directors, the fundraiser costs $1 per ticket. If the number drawn has the queen of hearts, the winner takes home the jackpot. So far, the numbers 7, 13, 14, 20, 45, 49, 51 and 52 have been drawn.
Jen Birchmeier received a $25 consolation prize in last week’s drawing. This week’s jackpot is expected to be $1,450. Proceeds from the Queen of Hearts pay for EMS staff annual bonuses.
Tickets are available at Big Joe’s and the Twin Township Ambulance base at Layton Corners, and Bauman Brothers Auto Parts and Golden Comb in Montrose. Participants don’t need to be present to win.
