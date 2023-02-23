LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the sentence that 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart handed down to a then 22-year-old Mt. Pleasant man for having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to an opinion issued Tuesday.
Garrett Atkinson, 27, was sentenced by Stewart to at least 10 years in prison in September 2021 on four counts of criminal sexual conduct (third degree, victim 13-15) after a two-day trial. Stewart imposed an “upward departure” which increased the minimum amount of time Atkinson would serve from 57 months to 120 months, citing serious psychological injury the victim suffered.
Atkinson’s appeal contested several issues stemming from his trial and conviction, including ineffective assistance from counsel, judicial bias, the upward departure, insufficient evidence and Atkinson being precluded from filing an alibi defense.
In a 12-page opinion, Appeals Court judges Kathleen Jansen, James Redford and Christopher Yates found that Stewart’s sentence was justified and Atkinson’s claims were not merited or supported by facts in the record. It’s likely Atkinson’s sentence will stand unless the case is taken up by a higher court.
Before Atkinson’s trial, his attorney submitted a notice to the court that they would be utilizing an “alibi” defense. However, Stewart ruled that the notice had not been filed in a timely manner, and the defense was prohibited from doing so.
Atkinson traveled from Mt. Pleasant to the victim’s Owosso residence in July 2018 when her parents were away for the weekend. He and the victim then smoked marijuana and engaged in several sexual acts, before Atkinson left and returned to Mt. Pleasant.
During the trial, Atkinson denied ever meeting the victim, and that he was in Owosso on the day of the sexual encounter to visit relatives and go shopping.
Atkinson claimed that he was introduced the victim through her cousin and began communicating with her via social media. He described the relationship as that of a “mentorship.”
Cell phone records show that Atkinson’s phone was using an Owosso-based tower on that day. Evidence introduced at trial included a screenshot of text messages between Atkinson and the now-20-year-old woman, in which Atkinson told her, “Don’t go there,” and not to discuss the incident with anyone.
The victim later told a therapist, who was required to report the allegations to police, after which Atkinson was then charged.
Atkinson was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson June 10, 2020; he pleaded not guilty and posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond the following day, and had been free until his conviction by jury and subsequent sentencing.
Michigan Department of Corrections online records indicate Atkinson is serving his sentence at St. Louis Correctional Facility in Gratiot County. His earliest possible parole release date is July 31, 2031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.