LANSING — The Michigan Court of Appeals upheld the sentence that 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart handed down to a then 22-year-old Mt. Pleasant man for having sex with a 15-year-old girl, according to an opinion issued Tuesday.

Garrett Atkinson, 27, was sentenced by Stewart to at least 10 years in prison in September 2021 on four counts of criminal sexual conduct (third degree, victim 13-15) after a two-day trial. Stewart imposed an “upward departure” which increased the minimum amount of time Atkinson would serve from 57 months to 120 months, citing serious psychological injury the victim suffered.

