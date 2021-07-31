Lt. Gov. Gilchrist leads small business panel discussion

OWOSSO — Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spoke with a handful of area business owners inside The Armory Friday as part of a panel discussion highlighting the important role businesses play in strengthening Michigan’s economy.
Gilchrist was joined on the panel by Fitness Coliseum owner Brianna Carroll, Foster Coffee co-owner John Moore and HQ Fun Bunker co-owner Melanie Pratt.
Throughout the discussion, Gilchrist stressed the importance of support, investment and resources.
“For these Main Street businesses in our communities like Owosso, we are prioritizing their experiences. We are here to listen and understand,” Gilchrist said.
“We want folks working again — restaurant and hospitality, food services. Businesses that had a high level of risk during the pandemic.”
Carroll indicated when she was young and didn’t have any capital, it was difficult to receive a loan from a bank. She said that making things easier for business owners to understand available programs and eligibility requirements were important.
Moore acknowledged that due to the immense support from the local community, his business was not only able to survive, but it’s doing well post-pandemic.
Pratt noted making COVID relief programs more transparent and accessible for business owners would be a huge help.
Gilchrist was asked about the recent surge of the COVID-19 delta variant, a reality that’s generated considerable concern amongst a number of Michigan residents.
“The most important thing that someone can do is get vaccinated,” he said. “If you do that, that choice will reverberate in our economy, and for broader public health, it will reverberate as our children prepare to return to school in the fall. We need to make that choice for all of us.”
For more information on requirements for small businesses to receive aid, visit michigan.gov/smallbusiness.
