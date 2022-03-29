CORUNNA — An Owosso man was arraigned Monday in 66th District Court on numerous felony charges stemming from a Saturday evening road rage incident and police chase, according to online court records.
Steven Nicoletti, 53, was charged with three counts of fleeing/eluding police, three counts of felonious assault, three counts of resisting/obstructing police, malicious destruction of property ($1,000-$20,000), and operating while intoxicated.
All charges are felonies except for the OWI charge.
On Saturday evening, Nicoletti allegedly crashed his Ford pickup into a Chevy Impala several times in the parking lot at the Meijer store in Caledonia Township, before fleeing and leading police on a chase. He was eventually apprehended by police on Juddville Road after being tazed by police.
Nicoletti also allegedly hit several Michigan State Police vehicles intentionally.
Additionally, Nicoletti was charged Friday with three felony counts of resisting/obstructing police and misdemeanor domestic violence for an incident involving a family member or his wife.
Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at for the charges filed Friday, but Nicoletti apparently posted bail and was on bond at the time of Saturday’s incident.
Nicoletti pleaded not guilty to the charges filed Monday, and the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as defense counsel.
His next scheduled appearances in district court are scheduled for 8:15 a.m. April 6 for a probable cause conference, and 2 p.m. April 12 for a preliminary examination.
If Nicoletti is convicted of some or any of the charges from the separate charging files, he could potentially face consecutive sentencing since he was on bond at the time of Saturday’s incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.