Owosso City Council adopts new Capital Improvement Plan

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council adopted the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2023-2029 at Monday’s council meeting.
The CIP, previously approved by the City of Owosso’s Planning Commission at its March 27 meeting, is Owosso’s “multi-year planning instrument” used to identify needs and financing sources for public infrastructure improvements, per information provided by the city, and is a requirement of the Michigan Planning Enabling Act, which states:
“The capital improvements program shall show those public structures and improvements, in the general order of their priority that in the commission’s judgment will be needed or desirable and can be undertaken within the ensuing 6-year period. The capital improvements program shall be based upon the requirements of the local unit of government for all types of public structures and improvements. Consequently, each agency or department of the local unit of government with authority for public structures or improvements shall upon request furnish the planning commission with lists, plans, and estimates of time and cost of those public structures and improvements.”
CIP projects are major expenditures which include one or more of the following: any construction of a new facility or an addition to or an extension of a facility, provided that the cost is $10,000 or more and will have a useful life of one year or more; any rehabilitation of all or a part of a building, its grounds, a facility or equipment, provided that the cost is $10,000 or more and will have a useful life of one year or more; any purchase or replacement of major equipment to support community programs provided that the cost is $10,000 or more, will have a useful life of one year or more and will be considered a capital asset; any planning, feasibility, engineering or design study provided that the cost is $10,000 or more; and any acquisition of land for a public purpose.
City Manager Nathan Henne described the CIP as a planning tool for council to plan future projects, and that funds aren’t allocated based on the CIP alone. The Owosso City Council will adopt its budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year at a special meeting scheduled for April 11.
The plan lists community projects by priority, and includes estimated costs and potential funding sources. High priority ranked projects in the 2023-2029 CIP include updating the city’s zoning ordinance, repairs to the interior and stucco of Curwood Castle, the installation of six downtown security cameras, leakage repairs in gutters on Gould Street, replacement and upgrade of city cyber protection equipment and the installation of a barrier free canoe/kayak landing site at the Oakwood Avenue bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.