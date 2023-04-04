Owosso City Council adopts new Capital Improvement Plan

Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr., second from right, speaks during Monday's Owosso City Council meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council adopted the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2023-2029 at Monday’s council meeting.

The CIP, previously approved by the City of Owosso’s Planning Commission at its March 27 meeting, is Owosso’s “multi-year planning instrument” used to identify needs and financing sources for public infrastructure improvements, per information provided by the city, and is a requirement of the Michigan Planning Enabling Act, which states:

