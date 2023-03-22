WOODHULL TWP. — A semi truck aflame and an ensuing diesel spill led to an environmental cleanup and closed Eastbound I-69 for nearly five hours Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred just east of Woodbury Road, with traffic directed off the Woodbury Road exit near Laingsburg in western Shiawassee County.
Michigan State Police Flint Post Sergeant Jacob Donahue said early indications point towards a brake malfunction as the culprit, but the fire’s cause is still under investigation.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Doug Chapman said the Sheriff’s Department responded after receiving a call from dispatch at about noon on Wednesday. The highway re-opened at approximately 5 p.m.
Donahue and Chapman both confirmed there were no injuries or fatalities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.