CORUNNA — A Perry man was acquitted by a jury Wednesday of felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during a dispute. Under normal circumstances, he would have walked out of 35th Circuit Court a free man, however the man, Gabriel Hawn, admitted on the witness stand that he had lied to a police officer, thus the jury convicted him of that charge.

Hawn’s trial began Tuesday morning in circuit court with testimony from the woman he allegedly pointed a pistol at in July 2022. She said that Hawn believed she had stolen an Xbox, clothes and cash from the former couple split.

