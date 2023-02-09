CORUNNA — A Perry man was acquitted by a jury Wednesday of felony charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman during a dispute. Under normal circumstances, he would have walked out of 35th Circuit Court a free man, however the man, Gabriel Hawn, admitted on the witness stand that he had lied to a police officer, thus the jury convicted him of that charge.
Hawn’s trial began Tuesday morning in circuit court with testimony from the woman he allegedly pointed a pistol at in July 2022. She said that Hawn believed she had stolen an Xbox, clothes and cash from the former couple split.
Hawn then drove to her residence and demanded his property back, which the woman denied having. She called police after he allegedly pulled a pistol, pointed it her and made threats.
During her testimony, she admitted to making a “false statement” on the stand regarding evidence she supposedly had of the encounter.
The jury apparently didn’t find the woman credible, and acquitted Hawn of felonious assault, felony firearms and fleeing/eluding police charges.
Hawn’s lie to a Michigan State Police trooper, however, was enough Tuesday for prosecutors to file an additional charge of making false statements to police. In Michigan, that charge is punishable by up to four years in prison.
After the jury announced its decision, Judge Matthew Stewart revoked Hawn’s bond and remanded him to the Shiawassee County Jail until sentencing, which is slated for 8:30 a.m. March 17.
Separate charges of felony altering firearms identification marks and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license were dismissed prior to the start of the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.