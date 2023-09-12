OWOSSO TWP. — A new addition to DeVries Nature Conservancy in Owosso Township fuses the twin pleasures of reading and the great outdoors for younger visitors.
Anyone who has ever stumbled across a wildlife documentary is well aware that Mother Nature is an unparalleled storyteller. Hollywood wishes its yarns could grip an audience as instantly as the journey of a batch of newly-hatched sea turtles, fumbling their way towards the salty blue with all manner of predators looking to make a meal of them.
It’s no surprise that writers have been delving into the wild beyond for material since time immemorial. Just look how far it got Owosso’s own James Oliver Curwood.
DeVries’ new “Story Walk,” carries on in that tradition.
It consists of several stands that have been set up along a short trail within the conservancy, each containing pages of a nature-themed children’s book.
The Story Walk concept originated in Montpelier, Vermont, according to Let’s Move in Libraries — a national organization dedicated to promoting physical activity in concert with literacy. By 2017 over 300 public libraries in the U.S. and Canada had offered Story Walk programs.
The DeVries Story Walk came about thanks to Jennifer Babcock, family liaison of the Great Start Shiawassee Family Coalition, a division of the Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District (SRESD). She said one of the most important goals of the coalition is to ensure that all children are proficient in reading by third grade.
Babcock, whose position as family liaison includes developing parent-led strategic plans, said the coalition had been looking to complete a community-oriented literacy project for years, and was trying to find a location.
Brittany Tillman, education coordinator for DeVries, said that shortly after she took over the position at the conservancy last November, she received communication from Babcock pitching the idea. Tillman said that the conservancy had previously done temporary story walks, but it was never a permanent feature.
“I know that the Great Start Shiawassee has a literacy program and this was part of that for them, and they wanted to get kids outside and reading. I think this is a great way to connect kids with literacy and their reading skills and also outdoors and with nature,” Tillman said. “All of the stories that will be in the Story Walk will be nature-related, which is awesome.”
Babcock, an Owosso resident, said the coalition was able to acquire the necessary materials and build the boards along “Story Walk,” which opened in late August. So far, she said the feedback she’s seen on social media has been all positive, and has encouraged the coalition to look for other locations for similar projects.
“(Story Walk) has only been up about a week-and-a-half, but we posted on our Facebook page, and there’s been a lot of interest and thank yous,” Babcock said. “We want to set up a couple of mobile story walks across the county, including in Laingsburg, Perry and other communities.”
The book on display is the coalition’s responsibility will change quarterly and will be based on the season. Currently, “Sky Tree” by Thomas Locker is being featured. The picture book follows a tree on a hill by a river as the seasons change.
DeVries’ Story Walk has “about 15 or 16” stations, Tillman said. There is also an associated scavenger hunt for children to enjoy. Tillman said she may incorporate a craft activity indoors based on the displayed book.
The Story Walk is located near the Shiawassee River on one of DeVries’ most prominent trails.
Though the conservancy’s buildings close at 4 p.m., the trail is open from dawn to dusk and is free for all to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.