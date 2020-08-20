CORUNNA — A request by Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson to hire a part-time employee to process Concealed Pistol License (CPL) requests was revisited Wednesday at the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ Committee of the Whole session, with commissioners voting 5-2 to advance the proposal to tonight’s full board meeting.
The staffing request was initially tabled during Monday’s Finance and Administration meeting as commissioners requested more information about the proposed position.
Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, and Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, voted against advancing the proposal. The board will conduct a final vote on the staffing request at 5 p.m. at the Surbeck Building.
Wilson said the clerk’s office needs an additional employee because of a large influx of CPL requests and renewals coming through the office, including 286 that have been processed by the office in the past three weeks, 34 since Monday.
Since Jan. 1, the clerk’s office has processed nearly 1,200 CPL requests, which is typically the amount the office would see during an entire calendar year, according to Wilson.
“We have increased in volume not just in CPL requests but in certified records, and that’s not everything we do, on top of a major year in elections,” Wilson said during Wednesday’s meeting. “I think we’ve done our due diligence and proven that we need this additional help.”
The clerk’s office has two full-time employees, in addition to Wilson, who noted staff have had to come in on multiple Saturdays to keep up with workload. The proposal would authorize the office to hire an additional employee to work no more than 19 hours per week at a starting wage of $14.77 to $15 per hour, with no benefits or vacation time. The position would be funded by the revenue generated from CPL requests and renewals, Wilson said.
Garber, who voted against tabling the measure Monday, said she couldn’t support the staffing request given the economic climate.
“We have people furloughed, we’re contemplating layoffs, we’re approving buyouts…I don’t know how we can create a new position,” Garber said Wednesday, noting the county is asking each department to cut its budget by 15 percent for the 2021 budget year, which begins Jan. 1.
“There are furloughs because in some offices the volume is down,” Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, responded. “The clerk has demonstrated how in her office the volume is considerably up for CPLs. It’s a revenue generating stream and it is designated solely for this purpose. If another department came in with a similar circumstance, I don’t see why we wouldn’t let them hire.”
Wilson, who acknowledged this is the fifth time she’s requested additional staffing in the clerk’s office since taking office in 2016, said the 19 hours of help would mean a lot more to her staff than many would realize.
“I’ve done my due diligence and done everything you guys have asked and I understand where Commissioner Garber is coming from, but I have come to you long before this COVID-19 ever hit,” Wilson said. “It’s extreme at this point.”
“You have a lot going on,” Vice Chairman Brandon Marks, R-District 4, said, “especially in an election year. With that said, I want to make it very clear that we do have a 15 percent cut coming, so let’s make sure that if we grant this position to you we’re still able to make the right cuts so that it’s fair for all departments.”
Wilson said she was confident she could make the necessary cuts while also maintaining the part-time position.
A final vote on the staffing request is expected during tonight’s full board meeting.
