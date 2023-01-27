Former Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse head chef sells secrets to his award-winning recipes

John Beilfuss, head chef of Lula's Louisiana Cookhouse in Owosso, published a cookbook with about 180 recipes from his award-winning, Cajun-style restaurant, which burned down in a December 2021 fire.

 Courtesy Photo/John Beilfuss

OWOSSO — A fire may have destroyed John Beilfuss’ award-winning restaurant, but it sure didn’t destroy his passion for cooking.

The former head chef and proprietor of Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse on Washington Street in Owosso announced in March of last year that he would not be rebuilding his cajun joint following the fire that gutted it in December 2021, but he was already working on a project that would ensure Lula’s legacy would last forever — a cookbook containing a number of the restaurant’s most popular dishes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.