OWOSSO — A fire may have destroyed John Beilfuss’ award-winning restaurant, but it sure didn’t destroy his passion for cooking.
The former head chef and proprietor of Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse on Washington Street in Owosso announced in March of last year that he would not be rebuilding his cajun joint following the fire that gutted it in December 2021, but he was already working on a project that would ensure Lula’s legacy would last forever — a cookbook containing a number of the restaurant’s most popular dishes.
The book, entitled “Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse: The Recipes That Put Us on the Map,” spills the secrets on 180 original recipes, including those for Beilfuss’ fried chicken, shrimp Creole, gumbo, Étouffée and jambalaya.
Lula’s fried chicken dinner was voted “Michigan’s Best” by MLive and “Best in America” by the media company Eat This, Not That! Lula’s also won several opentable.org awards, including “No. 1 Hot Spot,” “No. 1 Vibrant Bar Scene,” “No. 1 Overall Restaurant” and “No. 1 Cuisine” in eastern Michigan and Detroit.
Despite all that acclaim, Beilfuss still professes surprise that the book quickly sold out when he at last released it for sale online Thursday. It sold about 200 copies in three hours.
“I am just totally overwhelmed. I had no expectations that there’d be that much initial interest. I’m shocked, pleased, thrilled and appreciative of the immediate, wonderful response,” he said.
On Friday, Beilfuss posted on the still-active Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse Facebook page that he had ordered more books to be printed. For $43.99, they are available for sale on Facebook and www.boywonderspice.com.
Beilfuss attributed his love for Cajun-style cuisine to his parents, who grew up in the South and had Beilfuss called a “fascination with New Orleans.” Beilfuss’ parents both passed away when he was about 15 years old, and said he started cooking on his own soon after.
“My mom was a good, solid 1960s Southern cook,” he said. “Home cooking became one of my passions, and I settled on New Orleans — the one closest to home and with flavors that I love.
Beilfuss said he is plotting his next cooking move. He’s considering options including a food truck or a new restaurant.
“Stay tuned and see where it goes,” he said.
In the meantime, Beilfuss said he is keeping busy by adding videos to his YouTube channel, “Scratch Cook with John” which he began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the videos show off his passion for home cooking different recipes from around the world.
Beilfuss’ is also planning to release a second cookbook, this one featuring recipes from all over the world. He hopes to publish in the fall.
“Again, stay tuned,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.