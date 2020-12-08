Break-in suspect found competent for trial

CORUNNA — An 18-year-old Owosso man facing numerous felony charges related to home invasion, and breaking and entering Monday was ruled competent by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to stand trial.
Jared Frantz appeared via video from the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital. He did not speak at Monday’s hearing, other than to say he understood what was going on Monday and regarding further proceedings.
Frantz was on probation for misdemeanor larceny when he was charged in January with second-degree home invasion. His probation was canceled in April after he was charged in February with possession of burglar’s tools, breaking and entering, and first-degree home invasion.
He was charged in August with an additional count of second-degree home invasion. All felony charges (two separate charging files) are currently pending in circuit court.
Frantz was found competent to stand trial May 26. However, defense attorney Doug Corwin asked for an independent examination, which was granted. Frantz was then ruled not competent to stand trial Oct. 7. Frantz has been lodged either at the Shiawassee County Jail, or state psychiatry centers in Ypsilanti and Kalamazoo since his arrest.
Monday, however, Stewart accepted a new report from the state’s psychiatry hospital in Kalamazoo, and ruled Frantz is competent to stand trial. He did not set a date for trial in the case, due to jury trials being on hold dbecause of a spike in COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County. It is unclear at this point whether Frantz will be transported back to the jail or will remain at the psychiatry center until his trial begins.
Prosecutors offered Frantz a plea agreement in July for the offenses related to the February charges. Under the terms of the plea, recommended sentencing guidelines would be 12 to 24 months, and Frantz would also be required to pay restitution to several victims. That plea hearing offer did not extend to the additional counts Frantz was charged with after that date.
At a plea hearing in July, Frantz apparently suffered a memory lapse, and could not recall details regarding the incident.
“Did you break into someone’s house in January?” Stewart asked. “You don’t remember that?”
“No, I don’t remember,” Frantz said. “I don’t remember what I was doing that day.”
“Why?” Stewart asked.
“I don’t know,” Frantz answered.
Corwin attempted to jog his client’s memory, and Frantz began to remember some details. Stewart, however, stopped the proceedings and told Frantz he would postpone any plea hearing until his memory improved.
“Best efforts, Mr. Corwin,” Stewart said. “I don’t think that this defendant is putting an understanding plea on the record. I’ve asked him a number of times, he says he can’t remember. Whether he can or not, I don’t know… I know you’re doing your job but I’m concerned what this record is going to look like.”
Stewart then told Frantz he didn’t believe his memory loss was genuine, since he remembered certain details of the alleged break-ins but not others.
“I find it very difficult to believe that you can’t remember breaking into someone’s house or what door you went into,” Stewart said.
“Those are pretty significant events. I’m not going to take your plea today. I’m going to give you another chance another time and you need to think about it. If you continue to play these games and we have a jury trial and you’re convicted of both of these crimes, the sentences are going to run consecutive, most likely. And you’re going to go to prison for a very long time. I’ve read your competency record, and you don’t have a memory problem. Talk to your attorney, get this figured out, and stop wasting our time. Don’t sit up there and tell us you can’t remember when I know you can.”
