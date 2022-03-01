Court upholds life sentence for man who killed girlfriend

LANSING — The murder conviction of Daniel Wheeler, who killed his girlfriend in 1970 when he was 17, has been upheld, according to a ruling Thursday by the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Wheeler, now 70, was sentenced to life in prison without the possiblity of parole in 1971 for the murder of Erlinda Paz, who was pregnant, in Hazelton Township. After the appeals court’s ruling, Wheeler will spend the rest of his life in prison unless the Michigan Supreme Court decides to hear any potential appeal he files.
Following a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision (Miller v. Alabama), Wheeler saw his sentence reviewed because he was a minor at the time he committed the murder. The Supreme Court found that juveniles sentenced to life in prison represented cruel and unusual punishment.
Wheeler’s case was one of four such cases in Shiawassee County.
Wheeler was in circuit court in December 2019 for an evidentiary hearing on whether he should be re-sentenced, and that had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Becky Hahn, Wheeler’s attorney, stated in December 2019 her client had a rough home life, and dropped out of school in ninth grade. She pointed out Wheeler’s good behavior since he began serving his sentence in 1971. Wheeler finished his GED and acted as a handyman at the prison where he is serving his sentence.
She also noted an affidavit written in the 1970s by Raymond Basso, who was an assistant prosecutor for Shiawassee County. Basso said the case was “one of two trials that haunted him,” and had doubts about the legitimacy of Wheeler’s conviction.
Basso later became a district court judge and passed away in 1980.
Former prosecutor Deana Finnegan sought to uphold the original life sentence Wheeler received, and filed motions in July 2019 to that effect.
“Sentencing decisions are never that simple,” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart wrote in his ruling. “However, it is appropriate that the decision to impose the ultimate criminal penalty should not come lightly.”
Other juvenile lifers
Ronald Hammond
At a resentencing hearing in 2020, Stewart told family members of murder victim Sean Kiley that his hands were tied in regard to sentencing, due to a sentencing agreement the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office had entered into with Hammond’s attorneys. Kent County handled the resentencing due to a conflict of interest with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Stewart resentenced Hammond to a minimum of 40 years in prison, with credit for 33 1/2 years served — meaning Hammond will be eligible for parole in about four years.
John Espie
Espie, now 40, was 16 when he overpowered and killed Nathan Nover, 71, and dumped his body near the Michigan-Indiana border.
Nover, who was working for Shiawassee County, had been transporting Espie from a psychiatric evaluation in Lansing to a juvenile detention center in Bay City.
After the murder, Espie used Nover’s credit card to buy clothes and other items before the card was tracked to a hotel in Indianapolis, where Espie was arrested.
Espie’s resentencing has been delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is still pending in circuit court.
Mark Dawson
Dawson, 61, was convicted at 17 of first-degree murder for killing a gas station attendant during a robbery in Caledonia Township in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
However, due to the Supreme Court ruling, Dawson was resentenced in June 2017 by Stewart to 40 to 60 years.
Dawson had served 40 years of his sentence by that point, meaning he was already eligible for parole, which eventually was granted.
Online records for the Michigan Department of Corrections indicate Dawson was released from prison June 6, 2018.
