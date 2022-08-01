All seven Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners seats are up for grabs in 2022.
Adding to the stakes for Tuesday’s primary elections — where several seats will be ultimately decided — the commission has been at the center of much controversy since the last election cycle. In July 2021, several members of the commission voted to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give themselves “hazard pay” bonuses, before the commissioners returned the money after they were ordered to do so by a Genessee County judge. Former Board Chairman Jeremy Root ultimately resigned his seat in the wake of the ARPA controversy and a sexting scandal earlier this year.
At recent board meetings, several residents have warned the commissioners that “their runs will end” in tomorrow’s primary.
DISTRICT 1
Current Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-Owosso, faces a primary challenge from Brent Singer, R-Owosso Township, in the county’s first district, which includes Fairfield, Middlebury, Rush townships; two precincts in Owosso Township; and a portion of the city of Owosso.
Barring a write-in campaign, the winner of the primary will be district’s commissioner; no Democrats are running for the seat.
Webster, 51, was elected to the board in 2018. She’s also served on the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education since her appointment in 2011.
Singer, 47, said this is his first time running for elected office, citing a “need for change and to have people more involved in local politics.”
Singer graduated from Lansing Community College, where he earned an associate’s degree in architectural drafting and design. He worked at manufacturer Anchor Danly in Ithaca for 23 years. He then ventured into the insurance industry, where he said he served on a few health and auto insurance committees. Singer opened his own small business in 2017, before selling it during the pandemic. He currently works at Maurer Cooling in Owosso.
Singer said he’s running to be a voice for the constituents that he would be serving.
“I have an open mind and I think outside the box. I don’t have a personal agenda and I’m in this for the community and constituents. There’s a lot of friction between commissioners right now. We have a lot of commissioners that claim to be ‘D’ or ‘R’, and their actions show otherwise. I want to tear it apart and put the right people in place to make committees of each department like-minded people that have agendas that are going to benefit the community.
“This election is a lot different from any other election that we’ve had in the past. People want change and citizens who are going to be honest to get rid of the so-called ‘good ol’ boys club.’ We should be helping people and a lot of nonprofit funds are doing a lot more for people than those who have the funds to do so.”
Webster touted her record of standing up against corruption. Webster has been outspoken against corruption in the county, particularly during the ARPA scandal, when she called out the commission and returned the money deposited into her bank account after learning from a resident that commissioners had gotten money, according to previous Argus-Press reporting.
“I have a broad knowledge of the community and its needs, with a track record for calling out corruption and standing against the misuse of taxpayer dollars,” Webster said.
Webster obtained a bachelor’s degree in legal assistance from Lake Superior State University in 1995 and a master’s degree in religion from Northwest Nazarene University in 2008. She’s been an ordained minister in Owosso for 23 years, serving Owosso First Church of the Nazarene for 13 and Owosso City Church of the Nazarene for 10.
“Being re-elected would mean that I’d be able to continue to improve the community I love and have invested 23 years of my life in improving as an elected official and citizen,” Webster said.
Webster said she has been endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth and Fairfield Township Supervisor Rick Zemla.
DISTRICT 2
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-Owosso, is running unopposed in the county’s second district, which includes parts of the city of Owosso. Brodeur, 65, was appointed chairman of the board Jan. 6 after Root resigned the position.
Brodeur was elected to the board in the 2020 election cycle, and he’s previously served on the Owosso Public School Board of Education for eight years.
Brodeur, who holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan-Flint, said he was running for county commissioner to continue to stabilize what he called the county’s “fairly worrisome” financial situation.
“Improving the county’s financials is my main drive at all times. I want to leave the county in better financial shape and avoid a county bankruptcy in the future,” he said. “I’ve found this position personally fulfilling and genuinely have felt like I’m doing a good thing for my community.”
Brodeur is also an author, and he and his wife, Diane Carey, have collaborated to publish over 45 novels, with a handful on the New York Times’s bestsellers list. He’s also collaborated with Owosso author Dave Galanter to publish four Star Trek books.
Brodeur said he is “proud” to be endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan.
DISTRICT 3
Current Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-New Haven Township, faces a primary challenge from Republican Mary Buginsky in District 3, which includes Hazelton and New Haven townships; one precinct in both Caledonia and Venice townships; and the city of Corunna. Again barring a write-in campaign, the winner of the primary will win the seat with no Democrats opposing.
Buginsky could not be reached for comment despite several attempts. She is a former county commissioner, having served four years in the 1990s. She more recently served as the chairwoman of the Shiawassee County Health Board and is a retired teacher as well.
Holzhausen has served as District 3’s commissioner since 2010, and is seeking his seventh term in office. He previously served as drain commissioner for four years. Holzhausen, a 1960 graduate of Owosso High School, is retired from Holzhausen Excavating, which he owned for over 40 years.
“I have the most experience of anybody there or just as much. I understand what’s going on,” he said.
Holzhausen said his goals for his time in office, should he be elected, are to keep the county running within budget and take care of people’s complaints and issues.
“Things are running smoothly within budget right now. I’d be satisfied to continue to do the best interests for people in the county,” he said.
Holzhausen said he is endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan.
DISTRICT 4
A new commissioner will be elected in the fourth district, as current commissioner and Vice Chairman Brandon Marks is not running. It is the only district where the incumbent is not seeking re-election.
Two Durand Republicans are squaring off on one side of the ballot: Durand Mayor Kenneth McDonough and Bill Johnson. Democrat Gregory Remington was initially running, but he informed The Argus-Press of his withdrawal via email.
McDonough, 62, was elected mayor of Durand in 2020. He had previously served on the Durand City Council for 15 years.
“I’m running to see change, to make Shiawassee County look good again on the map,” McDonough said. “I want to see the change real bad here, and we’ve got to start from the top and look down. I want to see (county) employees open with the public, veterans taken care of and parks prosper, and I’m here to do it.”
Johnson, 53, previously served on the Durand Area Schools Board of Education and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA). Johnson said he was running to better position the county for the future.
“I would like to help ensure the financial stability of the county. I would like to help develop an economic development and growth plan for the county,” Johnson said.
Johnson has experience in the business realm, opening Michigan CNC Technology in 2009, an engineering business operating out of Vernon Township. He also co-owns Dutch Hollow Golf Course with his wife, Christi.
“As a community-minded business owner, I would like to utilize my knowledge, experience and business skills to assist this county,” he said. “Considering the many challenges that are upon our community right now, along with the many unknown ones the future holds, I would like to promote managed economic growth while properly maintaining public safety and law and order. I would like to serve with openness and transparency to the public, while restoring stability and civility to the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioner.”
After graduating from Byron High School in 1978, McDonough took management classes at Michigan State University and became a state certified water operator. He worked at the Durand Wastewater Treatment Plant for 15 years, working his way up to superintendent of the Durand Water Department. McDonough served as a firefighter for 18 years between the Durand and Vernon Township fire departments. He currently is a sales representative at EJ, a manufacturer in East Jordan.
McDonough said some of his goals include establishing a citizens’ advisory board to handle complaints, eliminating the mileage stipend for commissioners and the further opening of commission meetings to the public beyond the allotted three minutes for public speaking.
“I want to set goals and see it happen and stuff be implemented. All you hear is about APRA funds, but I want to put the county back on the map and help out residents,” McDonough said.
DISTRICT 5
Three Republicans and one Democrat are vying for the District 5 seat, which represents Antrim, Burns, Shiawassee townships, plus a precinct of Caledonia Township.
On the Republican side, incumbent Commissioner Brad Howard, a Byron resident, faces a primary challenge from fellow Byron resident Jeff Reed and Dane Deisler. The winner of the Republican primary will face Anthony Karhoff, D-Shiawassee Township, in the general election.
The Argus-Press was unable to reach Deisler for comment. Previous reporting shows that he is the owner of Deisler Electric in Durand, where he was born and raised.
Howard, 34, received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Kettering University in 2010, and he’s been employed as a mechanical engineer since. He was the supervisor of Burns Township from 2017 to 2021, and he currently serves on the county Planning Commission and the Parks and Recreation Commission since 2021. Howard was appointed to the board in February after Root’s resignation.
Howard said his goals, if elected, included maintaining the financial health of the county, maintaining services to citizens and maintaining integrity of elected positions, understanding the government’s role in serving people.
“I’m the best candidate because I have some previous government experience and understand the intricacies of government and how to use that to maximize benefits to citizens,” he said. “I have some engineering and schooling backgrounds that will help me navigate financial and business-like parts of government. I think I’m a likeable, personable, level-headed individual that can make some rational decisions while not being influenced by feelings or emotions.”
Howard said he is endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan.
Reed, 68, earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and administration from Baker College. He said his first job was working for Meijer in Flint as a sporting goods manager, before he became a chief union steward and represented over 500 people between two Meijer stores. He then worked as a computer trainer for Texas Instruments for two years.
After finishing his degree, he became a manufacturer’s representative for a Japanese electronic firm. Then, he went into the metallurgic business, where he worked for 20 years after becoming certified. He said he’s taught engineering college classes in various capacities at seven colleges in the Midwest, including Kettering University, Oakland University, Indiana State University, Michigan State University, Northwestern University, Michigan Tech University and the University of Missouri.
Last fall, Reed led a recall effort against Commissioners Cindy Garber, John Plowman and Root as a result of the ARPA scandal. He said the scandal pushed him to run for the seat in 2022.
“Why did I get into this crap show? Because no one else is going to do it,” he said. “I don’t think anyone in (District) 5 is as qualified as I am. I’ve spent over 300 hours since last year working on the recall, going to meetings. I see everything exactly how corrupt it is. I don’t expect fame or fortune, but to use the gift of my talents and experiences to represent the people in their best interests.”
Karhoff, 38, was the Shiawassee Township supervisor for four years after winning election in 2012. He’s been employed with the Shiawassee and Vernon township fire departments for more than 15 years. He was elected to the Michigan State Fireman’s Association, where he served as president for three years.
He started his own lawn care business in 2019, “Rescue Me Lawn Care & Honey,” after retiring from Home Depot, where he worked in corporate logistics for 17 years.
Karhoff has been an outspoken critic at board meetings since the ARPA scandal broke and said he’s running to represent the people of District 5, not his own political agenda.
“I’ve always been involved in public service. When I hear someone say politician, it doesn’t represent the people,” he said. “It comes down to an honest, caring person who needs to be an office who there’s for all people. We must treat all people with respect and dignity.”
DISTRICT 6
Three Republicans and one Democrat are vying for the District 6 seat, which represents Bennington and Sciota townships, a precinct in Owosso Township, a precinct in the city of Owosso and the city of Laingsburg.
On the Republican side, the seat is currently held by Garber. She faces a primary challenge from Michael White, R-Bennington Township and Lisa Biskupski-Pangborn, R-Owosso. The winner of the Republican primary will face Steven Perry, D-Bennington Township, in the general election.
Garber, whom The Argus-Press was unable to reach for comment, was elected to the board in 2018. She previously served as the treasurer for Bennington Township and has worked in the accounting profession for more than 25 years, according to previous reporting. She came under public scrutiny for her role in the ARPA scandal, which resulted in the attempt to recall her.
White, 53, graduated from Owosso High School in 1987 before becoming the owner of Mid Michigan Monument in Owosso in 2001.
White has served on the Corunna City Council from 2016 to 2021, as Corunna Mayor Pro Tempore from 2019 to 2021 and on the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) board from 2020 to 2021. He currently sits on the Corunna DDA, the Corunna Parks & Recreation Commission, the Caledonia-Corunna Fire Department Board and the James S. Miner River Trail Committee.
He said he is running for county commission because he “loves” the community.
“I love this community and the people in it, and I want true success for us all,” White said. “I believe my experience and common-sense approach would be beneficial assets to county operations. I’d like to see some positive changes begin to take effect,” he said. “Even if we don’t see eye-to-eye, I can find common ground with most anyone. I have experience operating within a balanced budget, listening to the opinions of constituents and implementing agendas in their best interest.”
Biskupski-Pangborn, 52, obtained an associate in business from Baker College in 2002 and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Central Michigan University in 2020. She served in the military for three years, where she trained as a nurse for the U.S. Navy during Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia.
She’s also worked with the state of Michigan as a departmental specialist and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).
Biskupski-Pangborn said concerns about safety in the county and her mother’s death from COVID-19 in 2021 as a fully vaccinated individual pushed her to get involved and eventually run for the commission.
“I’m a straightforward person. I don’t care what your politics are; I want to know what your concerns are, listen and come up with a solution,” she said. “I’m the best candidate because I’m hard-working, served my country and honest. The county needs that.”
Biskupski-Pangborn said her top priorities are safety, transparency and protecting retirement funding.
Perry, 42, graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor of science in 2004. A physiology major, he was hired into an electronics company in the auto industry in Livonia, before serving on the Lansing Board of Water and Light as a chemist for 19 years.
Perry said he’s never ran for elected office before, but he has dealt with a lot of government agencies through the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) for the last 15 years, where he oversaw contract negotiations in health care, retirement and legal arbitration.
“I feel like I’m the best candidate because my reason for running is simply to look at the issues with an open mind and not a defined agenda, give whatever issues their consideration and work with everybody else on the commission to do what’s best for the county and taxpayers, and I don’t feel like that’s happened recently,” Perry said.
DISTRICT 7
Plowman, R-Perry, faces a primary challenge from Thomas Emery, R-Perry in the county’s seventh district, which includes Perry and Woodhull townships and the city of Perry. No Democrats are running for the seat.
Plowman, 73, has an extensive background in local politics, having served on the county commission for 18 total years in three stints, including from 1985 to 1993, 2011 to 2019 and currently since the 2020 election cycle. He also was the mayor of Perry from 1977 to 1981, and he served on the Perry City Council for two years. He currently serves on the county’s Parks and Recreation committee.
Plowman, who also faced public pressure during the ARPA controversy, said he’s the best candidate for the position because his office will be accessible at all times.
“I’m trustworthy, knowledgeable and accessible. People can call me and talk to me at any time,” he said. “If I’m elected, I represent all the constituents in the district, not just the ones who voted for me.”
Plowman graduated from Alma College with a bachelor’s degree in advanced accounting in 1971.
He’s had a lengthy career in the business realm since, including owning both Plowman Fording and Plowman Oil Company, before selling both in 2012.
Plowman said his financial experience will continue to benefit the commission, should he be re-elected.
“Having been a commissioner, we had to take a long look at our financial position, and we’ve done a very good job getting our financial health back where it should be,” he said. “I have a lot of experience handling this kind of activity and the pitfalls of maintaining services in times of lower tax revenue and higher inflation. I’ve been through it all.”
Plowman said he is endorsed by Right to Life of Michigan.
Emery, 79, is seeking his first elected position. After graduating from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in 1965, he served in the Army Reserve for the Livonia 70th Infantry Division. He is a retired colonel in the Army. He then worked for the state of Michigan as an employment counselor in Detroit for three years, before taking a position with General Motors as a labor relations representative in 1969.
Emery graduated from Wayne State University Law School in 1972, before working as an assistant attorney general for the state of Michigan from 1973 to 1997, where he primarily dealt with environmental law.
Emery said he believes holding public office requires civic virtue, and said he would be willing to place constituents’ well-being above his own desires.
“Our county commission is at a crisis point as far as integrity is concerned. I was astounded that the commissioners would vote themselves the COVID funds that they did,” he said. “I’m willing to put the interests of voters first. I’m willing to try to understand the interests of voters and make those interests central to the decisions I make to whatever the interest might be.”
One example Emery gave was a zoning controversy in Perry Township in 2020 where the commission rezoned five acres of agricultural/residential land to commercial zoning to allow for the construction of a mini-storage facility, according to previous Argus-Press reporting. Emery said that as the sitting commissioner in the district covering Perry Township, Plowman, who voted for the proposal, should have opposed the “spot zoning.”
“Not only did the county pass it, but the incumbent (Plowman) said nothing. Perry Township objected vehemently in the letter I read, and it would be my responsibility representing the township to object to it and vote against it if need be, and Plowman didn’t fulfill his responsibilities,” Emery said.
