OWOSSO — Sue Osika has resigned from her position as executive director of the Shiawassee Humane Society, effective immediately, according to a press release from the nonprofit organization.
Osika, who joined the organization as executive director is September 2019, cited personal reasons as her cause for stepping down.
“I just wanted to move forward in a different direction,” Osika said via phone Friday. “I enjoyed my time at the Humane Society and I left on good terms. The nonprofit world is something that I love and I think the Humane Society is a great organization in this community. I wish it nothing but the best.”
Patrice Martin will serve as the interim director for the Humane society, according to the release, while the nonprofit searches for a new, long-term executive director.
“Patrice is well known in the area for her work with the Nonprofit Network. As a consultant with the Network, she (previously) worked directly with the Shiawassee Humane Society to develop long term goals and action plans,” the release said. “Because of her nonprofit skill set and her knowledge of the community and our organization, the board and staff of the Shiawassee Humane Society are excited to work with her and learn from her during this interim phase.”
An open house welcoming Martin to the organization is expected in the coming days, though a specific date and time have not been set, officials said.
For more information about the Shiawassee Humane Society, visit shspets.org or call (989) 723-4262.
