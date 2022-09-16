CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved the agreement with Walsh Municipal Services at Thursday’s regularly scheduled board meeting to conduct a search for the next county coordinator.
The county is searching for a new county coordinator after Brian Boggs announced his departure from the position at a special board meeting Sept. 1, effective Dec. 31. He said that “he received an offer to advance (his) career and couldn’t turn it down.” Boggs was hired as interim county coordinator in April 2020 and was approved for the permanent job in July 2020. He replaced Mike Herendeen, who was fired by the board in April 2020.
Boggs was under contract until June 19, 2023, but the agreement is at-will and allows Boggs to terminate his employment at any time by providing the board at least six weeks’ notice in writing.
The motion was approved in a 6-1 vote, with Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, as the only dissenting vote. Garber also was the sole vote against moving the motion forward in Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting and Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting.
“I think the seven of us (Board of Commissioners) are perfectly capable of conducting a search for a new coordinator,” Garber said. “I think we could use Indeed or the same advertising mechanisms as any recruiting firm, and I believe that we could not only save the money but be more hands-on in the process.”
Garber referenced the previous hiring of Finance Director Tracy Bublitz at Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting in justifying her stance.
“We hired our finance director on our own and I know I’m the only dissenter on this, but I think it’s work the board should do and we’ve done it very well in the past and we have a fantastic administrative team that we put together in the last couple years,” she said.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, and Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, have been particularly vocal in their support of using Walsh Municipal Services during the Monday, Wednesday and Thursday meetings.
Webster disagreed with Garber’s sentiment from Monday’s meeting that the board won’t be able to attract candidates from out of the area.
“There’s a good chance there’s somebody that would be a perfect fit for us — having someone help us figuring out what we need, what strengths, where are gaps are and what we need to help move the county forward. I think a small investment up front to find a really quality person is well worth the money,” she said.
Brodeur said the approximately $14,000 cost to the county for its agreement with Walsh Municipal Services is worth the cost.
“If anything, the past 10 to 12 years have shown us the effect on the community of having the wrong person in this position and the terrific things that can happen when we have the right person in this position,” he said Monday. “I would hate to step over dollars to pick up pennies and the wider net we cast (for the search), the better our chances of hiring a very good person will eclipse by far the effect on this community of $14,000.”
With Thursday’s vote, the board also agreed to override its exiting procurement policy that would’ve required the board to receive three bids prior to approving an agreement with Walsh. Brodeur said the board had only received two bids, one from Walsh and another from the Michigan Municipal League. Brodeur said using Michigan Municipal League wasn’t an option because the firm was “booked until the end of the year.”
“We can’t wait for a third bid at this point because the timeline to hire a new coordinator is going to be at least 90 days, and that’s about how long we have with the time of our coordinator leaving. That’s why we made the decision to go with the two bids that we have,” Webster said.
Log In
