CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved the agreement with Walsh Municipal Services at Thursday’s regularly scheduled board meeting to conduct a search for the next county coordinator.

The county is searching for a new county coordinator after Brian Boggs announced his departure from the position at a special board meeting Sept. 1, effective Dec. 31. He said that “he received an offer to advance (his) career and couldn’t turn it down.” Boggs was hired as interim county coordinator in April 2020 and was approved for the permanent job in July 2020. He replaced Mike Herendeen, who was fired by the board in April 2020.

