CORUNNA — A Byron man charged with a felony for killing his neighbor’s cat after it allegedly killed 40 of his chickens says he had “every right” to defend his property, and refuses to enter a guilty plea to any felony charge.
Jeff Whalen claims that a cat, which he describes as “feral,” had killed approximately 40 of his chickens — which were not fully grown — over several months in 2021. He says he trapped the cat, and then called Shiawassee County Animal Control, who took the animal to Whalen’s neighbor’s home. However, that cat continued to kill his chickens after its release, Whalen says, so he took matters into his own hands, trapping the cat in a cage and dispatching it with a single shotgun round.
“I didn’t torture anything,” Whalen said. “The cat was killing my chickens, and animal control told me there was nothing they could do. That cat did not suffer at all, not one bit. Didn’t happen.”
Burns Township, where Whalen lives, has no ordinance against killing nuisance animals. Per Michigan law, feral cats are required to be trapped, after which property owners are encouraged to call animal control or police. However, Michigan law also allows nuisance animals to be killed by property owners if they “have caused, are causing or are about to cause” damage to their property. Whalen claims he has video surveillance footage of the cat doing so.
These laws apparently appear to be in conflict, creating a legal “gray area.”
“Their (the prosecutor’s office) thing is the way that I killed it,” Whalen said. “Because it was in a cage. I had several chances to kill the cat when I caught it in the act, killing my chickens, and never would have been charged with anything. But the neighbor’s house is right in line behind my chicken coop, right behind it. What am I supposed to do? Let a round loose in the direction of my neighbor’s house and hope to hit the cat? I’m not going to endanger a person’s life. I went out of my way to be safe and humane. I have every right to defend my property. I tried to follow the law. If I thought I’d be charged, I would have shot it when I caught it in the act. That’s completely legal. This makes no sense at all.”
Attempts to contact the cat’s owner were not successful. A voicemail left with the owner, seeking comment was not returned.
In a phone conversation Wednesday, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner declined to comment on a pending felony criminal case.
According to court records, Whalen was charged with a single felony count of killing/torturing animals in August 2022, and was arraigned in October 2022. He pleaded not guilty and the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s office was appointed as legal cousel. Whalen was then given a personal recognizance bond, which is almost unheard of in felony cases.
Shortly after being appointed as defense counsel, Assistant Public Defender Charles Fleck filed a motion to dismiss the case “for failure to allow right of self protection of livestock and violation of equal protection.” Court records indicate that motion was denied, and Whalen’s case was then bound over to circuit court.
The next step in the case is a settlement conference, scheduled for Feb. 22. Settlement conferences are non-public, between attorneys and judges, and the aim is to reach a resolution, if possible, without having a jury trial.
However, Whalen refuses to enter a guilty plea to a felony. “I’ve been completely honest and told the police exactly what I did. I’m the one that called animal control in the first place. Yes, I killed a cat that was killing my chickens. If I had it to do over, I’d do the exact same thing again.” He added that he is willing to plead guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge, so that he is allowed to own firearms and hunt.
Whalen also says he has audio and video of his cat-owning neighbor threatening him and his children, and said his wife witnessed this incident. He also provided a screenshot of a text message from the neighbor, in which the neighbor could not positively identify his cat. “Might be him,” the neighbor’s text read. “There is another feral one that looks exactly like ours. I can’t tell them apart.”
“(The neighbor) came onto my front porch with a pistol on his hip, trying to intimidate me,” Whalen said. “I called the police, and they refused to do anything about it. They wouldn’t even take a report. How is that not even trespassing? How are there no charges filed?”
According to Whalen, his neighbor offered to reimburse him for the loss of his chickens. “He offered me $2 per chicken. That’s ridiculous. I paid a lot more than that for them.” He pointed out the cost he has incurred to provide feed, shelter and heat. “Have you seen the price of eggs lately? My chickens were worth more than that. The cat didn’t even eat them. It just seems like it killed them for sport.”
Whalen said a felony conviction would simply cost too much, and if necessary, he is willing to take his case before a jury. “I’m facing up to four years in prison over this, and I didn’t break any law. If I have a felony conviction, I lose everything — my house, my job, my right to own firearms and hunt — and I’m worried about what will happen to my family. But I’m not going to say I tortured any animal. I didn’t. I wouldn’t.”
