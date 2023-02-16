CORUNNA — A Byron man charged with a felony for killing his neighbor’s cat after it allegedly killed 40 of his chickens says he had “every right” to defend his property, and refuses to enter a guilty plea to any felony charge.

Jeff Whalen claims that a cat, which he describes as “feral,” had killed approximately 40 of his chickens — which were not fully grown — over several months in 2021. He says he trapped the cat, and then called Shiawassee County Animal Control, who took the animal to Whalen’s neighbor’s home. However, that cat continued to kill his chickens after its release, Whalen says, so he took matters into his own hands, trapping the cat in a cage and dispatching it with a single shotgun round.

