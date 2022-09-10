First edition of Shiawassee County Firefighter Games to be held today

By DAWN PARKER
For the Argus-Press
BYRON — If there are any Shiawassee County residents who have ever wondered what a mashup of an elementary school field day and a bunch of burly first-responders would look like, wonder no more.
That’s the essence of the area’s first-ever Firefighter Games, sponsored by the Shiawassee County Firefighters’ Association. The event will take place at Byron High School, 312 Maple St., starting at noon today.
Departments may enter a team into the tournament with a donation of their choice, and spectators — who are encouraged to attend and cheer on their favorite department — are welcome to make donations as well.
At least seven area departments will be represented — four from Shiawassee and three from Saginaw County.
There will be a plethora of events on offer.
One of the most conspicuous will be “water ball,” in which two teams of four (plus an alternate) will try to direct a ball into a goal using a fire hose — good practice for directing a stream of water at an actual fire.
Other team events include the bucket brigade and an agility course. There are individual events as well — including hose rolling, donning and doffing (putting on and removing gear) and a solo agility course for the “Iron Firefighter”.
The games are the brainchild of Vernon Twp. Fire Department Lt. Erick Mogg. The 18-year veteran of the department has participated in a similar event in Saginaw County, and said it’s also been done in elsewhere in the state.
While it the event may seem like a lighthearted romp, it’s got a serious side — raising funds for the county association for training courses.
The rudiments of firefighter training might not seem too costly to the layman. Point hose, shoot water certainly seems like it can be learned cheaply — but that’s not the half of what firefighters have to be prepared to do, and learning some of some of it involves pricey gadgets.
A flashover simulator, which helps fire personnel observe and recognize fire behavior can cost as much as $4,000. Despite the cost, Mogg says it’s essential for fire personnel to have that knowledge so they know how to approch various blazes.
SCFA members plan to join with Owosso Township Fire in late October to bring a flashover trailer in from Oakland Community College, Shiawassee Twp. Fire Department sergeant and SCFA President Chris Johnston said, so local personnel can have the training experience.
The trailer can simulate fires in which temperatures reach up to 800 degrees — which is when face masks begin to melt.
Johnston said that the STFD is sending roughly half its personnel to the Firefighter Games and that he’s looking forward to water ball.
“I’ve heard people tell stories about playing water ball back in the day. It looked like a lot of fun,” he said.
Sponsors for the event are Backdraft Hydrographics, T.C.’s Firehouse Woodshop and Nature’s Outdoor Solutions.
