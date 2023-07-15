OWOSSO — Just as forest will naturally rejuvenate after a wildfire, given enough time, so too it seems, will the Owosso culinary landscape.
Many locals (and out-of-towners) were dismayed to learn that Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse and the adjoining Lily Pearl’s Lounge — owned and operated by award-winning chef John Beilfuss — would not be reopening following the devastating fire that originated in Lula’s on Dec. 21, 2021.
The damage Lula’s sustained was too severe for any quick fixes, and Beilfuss announced in March 2022 that he would not be entertaining a rebuild. The former Lula’s structure has since been demolished.
Damage at Lily Pearl’s — a popular local night spot offering an array of classic cocktails and jazz — was minimal however, thanks to a pair of $8,000 automatic fire doors which bottled up the blaze in Lula’s long enough for it to be put out.
Now a new eatery, Sakura Hibachi Grill, is set to inhabit Lily Pearl’s old digs at 115 S. Washington St.
In keeping with the spice-filled tradition inaugurated by Lula’s Cajun stylings, Sakura will offer a wide array of zesty Japanese-Thai fusion fare.
According to Woodworth Commercial real estate agent Leo Deason, Sakura ownership agreed to a lease on the space earlier this month, and is looking to get up and running by Nov. 1.
The restaurant would be the second Sakura Hibachi Grill in Mid-Michigan. The original was opened in November of last year by chef Victor Taihuttu.
By all accounts, it has been a tremendous success.
It holds a 4.5-star rating on Google reviews, with 149 entries. One reviewer declared Sakura “the BEST hibachi I have ever had.”
One aspect of the eatery that has drawn consistent praise is its portions. They are universally held to be generous.
Sakura’s menu features a mouthwatering array of meats, seafood and veggies ready to be cooked with a great flourish right in front of the diner.
Entrees range in price from an all-veggie plate costing $11.95 to a deluxe combination of filet mignon, scallops and lobster, ringing in at $36.95.
There is also a wide selection of sushi rolls — both vegetarian and with fish — plus a selection of Thai dishes, such as the ever-popular — Pad Thai dish featuring noodles, veggies and a choice of protein.
Deason feels confident that Sakura will bring good vibrations to the community.
“I can’t say enough good things about them,” Deason said. “They will bring an awesome energy to Owosso.”
Deason said the owners toured empty downtown spots in numerous other communities to make sure they had the right fit before committing to Owosso.
“This is a community they want to be in,” Deason said. “They will be here to stay.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.