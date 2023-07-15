OWOSSO — Just as forest will naturally rejuvenate after a wildfire, given enough time, so too it seems, will the Owosso culinary landscape.

Many locals (and out-of-towners) were dismayed to learn that Lula’s Louisiana Cookhouse and the adjoining Lily Pearl’s Lounge — owned and operated by award-winning chef John Beilfuss — would not be reopening following the devastating fire that originated in Lula’s on Dec. 21, 2021.

