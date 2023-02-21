OWOSSO TWP. — A man was arrested Sunday with a handgun, sword, 100 rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia after arriving unannounced at a relative’s residence.
In a press release, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call for an unwanted subject Sunday, and found the male sleeping in a vehicle.
