GST Michigan Works! to host job fair

OWOSSO TWP. — Unemployment is low nationally and locally, but plenty of folks in Shiawassee County are either out of work or looking for better jobs.
Here’s a chance to boost your employment prospects: the Multi-Employer Job Fair, set for 1 p.m. (noon for job candidates) Jan. 14 at GST Michigan Works!, 1975 W. Main St., second floor.
Show up with a resume, fill out an application, and get a chance to sit down and chat with prospective employers from Memorial Healthcare, Randy Wise car dealership, Indian Trails, CIE Newcor, Durand Senior Care & Rehab Center and Right at Home home care.
“Our job fairs work very well — they’re not like a normal job fair where you wander around and talk to employers,” GST Michigan Works Program Director Bob Beebe said. “Our fairs have specific employers, and we only allow six.
“You can come in at noon, fill out applications and get put on lists to see employers, who arrive at 1 p.m.,” he continued. “You might have to wait a little while, depending on your place on the list, but you’re going to talk to an employer that day.”
Beebe said the six employers are gearing up to hire workers in the new year. Here’s what they’re offering:
n CIE Newcor in Owosso is looking to cover second- and third-shifts, with weekends and overtime as needed. Machine operators, $12.56 per hour; quality inspector, $12.97 per hour; material handlers, $13.17 per hour; quality tech, $16.64 per hour; manufacturing tech, $17; and heat treat tech, $16.64 per hour.
The employer notes that successful applicants must pass a background screen, drug test and physical prior to being hired. The firm offers medical, dental and vision insurance, flexible spending accounts, 401K with employer match and 13 holidays per year.
n Randy Wise, a car dealership in Durand (and Genesee and Oakland counties) currently emploes more than 300 people and is looking for “career-minded, goal-oriented individuals” to fill the position of office staff, $12 per hour; business development representative (at unlisted salary) and technical positions for which wages vary.
n Memorial Healthcare in Owosso, is now hiring positions in dietary, housekeeping, nursing, imaging, certified nursing assistant and more. Wages vary by position. There are currently 110 open positions in various areas.
Memorial is a 150-bed hospital whose services range from primary care or the whole family to specialty care such as general, orthopedic, gynecological to ear, nose and throat, urology, plastic surgery and neurology.
n Indian Trails in Owosso is seeking full-time drivers for locations including Owosso, Romulus and Kalamazoo.
The company provides paid training and commercial driving license certification for new hires, and a “competitive salary.”
Beebe said GST Michigan Works! is teaming up with Indian Trails in the hope of assisting in CDL certification.
n Right At Home of Central Michigan, which provides non-medical care to aging adults in their homes, is hoping to hire part- and full-time caregivers, home health aides and certified nursing assistants with pay ranging from $10 to $12 per hour. “If you are compassionate and caring, we would love to have you join our fast-growing team,” the company states in a flier.
Beebe said bring a resume or arrive earlier and staff will assist in printing out a resume or assist job candidates in other ways. He advised candidates to dress appropriately for an interview, such as business casual.
“A lot of people are looking for better opportunities, and a lot of people are still out of work,” Beebe said.
Michigan Works! has been hosting multi-employers jobs fairs every month since the fall of 2018. For details, call (989) 720-9599.
