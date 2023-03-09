Michigan House advances civil rights, gun and labor bills

LANSING — Wednesday was a busy day in the Michigan House of Representatives. Several significant bills were advanced by the Democrat-controlled body to the next stage of the legislative process, including measures which would enshrine sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes within state civil rights statutes, require universal background checks for gun purchases and repeal Michigan’s “right-to-work” laws.
ELLIOTT-LARSEN EXPANSION
The first of these initiatives is the closest to becoming law. Wednesday’s vote represented the House’s “final approval” to amend the state’s 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act — which prohibits discrimination on the basis of “religion, race, color, national origin, age, sex, height, weight, familial status or marital status” in employment, housing, education and access to public accommodations — to cover sexual orientation and gender identity. The State Senate gave approval to its version of the bill on March 1. It now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk for an already-promised signature.
Eight Republicans broke ranks with their caucus to vote in support of House Bill 4003, which passed by a vote of 64-45. Seventy-first District Rep. Brian BeGole (R-Antrim Township), who represents most of Shiawassee County, was not among them.
On Wednesday afternoon, BeGole’s office released a statement from the representative, in which he outlined his opposition to the bill. BeGole described the bill as unnecessary legislation, given that state court rulings have already been made indicating that sexual orientation and gender identity are protected by Elliot-Larsen.
He went on to express the belief — at seeming odds with his supposed willingness to abide with previous court rulings — that laws protecting the civil rights of LGBT persons might negatively impact religious freedom.
“Democrats in Michigan are crafting one of the most extreme, anti-religious plans in the country for the sake of supposed inclusion,” BeGole said. “I’m proud of my Catholic beliefs and I represent many people whose religion is extremely important to them. They are incredibly worried about what these plans mean for them and an unwillingness by Democrats to listen.”
BeGole’s concerns were in step with those of other Republican dissenters.
“Religious individuals and organizations (have) deeply held beliefs about sexuality and gender,” said District 43 Rep. Rachelle Smit, R-Shelbyville, “Forcing them to act in a way that goes against their beliefs, is a violation of their religious freedom.”
Democrats largely assessed this assertion as spurious.
“No one is asking for a fundamental shift in religious tolerance,” said Rep. Pohutsky, D-Livonia, “All we’re asking is for the ability to live and work in our state with the same humanity and protections as every other Michigander.”
MORE BACKGROUND CHECKS
Michigan House Bill 4138, requiring a criminal background check on anyone seeking to buy a rifle or shotgun in the state, did not see any aisle-crossing, advancing to the Senate for further consideration along a 56-53 party line vote Wednesday.
Democrats frame the bill as closing a dangerous loophole in existing laws which require background checks for pistol sales from private sellers but not “long guns.”
Gun control laws were given a new sense of urgency in Lansing following the mass shooting at Michigan State University on Feb. 13 which left three dead and hospitalized five — though Michigan State Police have expressed their belief that the bill advanced Wednesday would not have prevented the campus tragedy, as shooter Anthony McRae passed background checks to legally purchase two pistols.
Other gun measures currently being debated include “red flag” confiscation and “safe storage” bills.
The background check bill was described by Rep. Jaime Churches, D-Wyandotte, ahead of Wednesday’s vote, as a “common sense” measure to “ensure guns are kept out of the wrong hands.”
“This package will not take anything away from gun owners,” Churches went on. “It will merely be an inconvenience to you, the same way you inconvenience my curriculum, so I have to teach my kids survival.”
Local Rep. BeGole clearly does not share Churches’ belief. Framing background checks as unbearably onerous in a Wednesday statement.
“Law-abiding gun owners are going to be expected to follow these new laws, while criminals and mass shooters will continue to not respect them,” said BeGole. “The answer to the tragedies we have seen is not more laws that curtail Constitutional freedoms. Laws we have that could have stopped this type of senseless violence were not respected or enforced.
“Hunting numbers in Michigan have been declining. Additional surveillance on gun ownership isn’t going to help that trend,” BeGole continued. “I will continue to be a strong supporter of Second Amendment rights and the right to privacy in the Legislature – and my votes reflect that.”
RIGHT-TO-WORK
Finally, the House approved legislation Wednesday that would repeal the state’s “right-to-work” law which was passed more than a decade ago when Republicans controlled the Statehouse.
Repealing the law, which prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf, has been a top priority for Democrats since they took full control of the state government this year.
“This bill is not about making history. It is about restoring the rights of workers from whose work we’ve all benefited,” Rep. Jim Haadsma, a Battle Creek Democrat, said on the House floor prior to the vote.
Supporters of the repeal, who poured into the gallery above the House chambers, cheered loudly as the legislation passed along party lines late Wednesday. Legislation restoring the state’s prevailing wage law, which requires contractors hired for state projects to pay union-level wages, was also approved by the House.
Both bills will need to pass the state Senate before being sent to Gov. Whitmer for final approval.
A $1 million appropriation was attached to both bills prior to the House vote that Republican House Leader Matt Hall said would make them “referendum-proof.” Michigan law says the “power of referendums” does not extend to bills with appropriations attached.
Whitmer previously wrote in a government accountability plan that if “a non-appropriations bill has a dollar amount added to circumvent the people’s right to a referendum,” she would veto it.
The House Labor Committee advanced the repeal, in addition to the legislation that would restore the state’s prevailing wage law, early Wednesday as supporters and opponents of the bills packed the main committee room and three overflow areas. The committee allowed just over an hour of testimony, predominately from supporters of the repeal, before voting to advance the bills.
“We don’t want the government telling two private parties what they can agree to in negotiations,” said Jonathan Byrd, president of the South Central Michigan AFL-CIO. “That is what right-to-work does.”
Whitmer commended the committee for putting “Michigan workers first,” saying in a statement that “working people should always have basic freedoms in the workplace without interference from the government.”
House Republicans argued in the committee that the public showed its support of right-to-work when voters rejected a 2012 constitutional amendment that aimed to protect the right to organize and bargain collectively. They also complained that the bills were being rushed through and that more debate was needed.
Haadsma, who chairs the House Labor Committee, said the committee “had to accomplish this today so we can accomplish this by spring break,” referring to the Legislature’s two-week break that begins March 23.
When the Legislature passed the right-to-work legislation in 2012, thousands of union supporters descended on the Capitol to protest. The law dealt a devastating blow to organized labor in a state that had played an important role in the growth of the U.S. labor movement.
