LANSING — Henderson-area resident Jamie Zmitko-Somers has been appointed to lead the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Agriculture Development Division.
MDARD Director Gary McDowell announced the appointment Jan. 12. Zmitko-Somers’s appointment took effect today.
“Anybody who has had the pleasure of working with Jamie understands why she was an obvious choice for this role,” McDowell said in a press release. “In addition to the wealth of knowledge and experience she brings to the table, the relationships she has cultivated with leaders, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders is invaluable to the division and the department.
“During these challenging times, we are very fortunate to have somebody like Jamie, who can immediately take the reins, keep the division charging ahead, and offer her own unique vision for the future,” he added.
MDARD’s Agriculture Development Division helps businesses navigate the licensing process and offers exporting assistance, regional business development information, grant funding support and research, and educational materials.
Zmitko-Somers has been with the department for 23 years in various capacities.
In 2001, she began working in the International Marketing Program. Zmitko-Somers was named deputy director of MDARD’s Agriculture Development Division in March 2019 and has been acting deputy director for the department since May 2020.
“MDARD’s Agriculture Development Division is well-known and highly respected statewide, nationally, and even in certain corners of the globe,” Zmitko-Somers said. “Having been a part of this team for several years, I have seen the impact it has on rural communities and businesses, as well as the workers they employ and the communities they support. I am honored to have this opportunity, and I’m excited to help lead this amazing team and keep Michigan’s food and agriculture industry one of the most diverse, innovative, and successful in the country.”
Zmitko-Somers graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration/pre-law. She and her husband Don own and operate a farm in the Henderson area where they grow corn and soybeans. Their children include Mason, Breann and Hannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.