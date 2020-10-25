Shiawassee River receives national trail designation

SHIAWASSEE AREA — The Shiawassee River Trail has been officially designated as a National Water Trail by the U.S. National Park Service, according to a Friday press release from the Shiawassee River Trail Coalition.
The river trail was one of 30 recreation trails spanning 25 states to receive the designation Thursday, as U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt announced the addition of more than 1,275 miles to the National Trails System. The Flint River Water Trail also gained National Water Trail status as part of Thursday’s announcement.
The Shiawassee River Trail stretches 88 miles from Holly to Chesaning, crossing through Oakland, Genesee, Shiawassee and Saginaw counties in mid-Michigan.
“We are excited to have been informed that our application, first submitted in April 2017, to the U.S. National Park Service for consideration as a National Water Trail has finally been approved by the agency,” David Lossing, chair of the Shiawassee River Water Trail Coalition, said in the release. “We applied for a grant from the National Park Service in August 2015 for technical support to begin pulling the needed data and information together for the application. We appreciate all of the support we’ve been given during that process, and since, to move our water trail forward.”
The National Park Service formed its water trail program as a means to “protect and restore America’s rivers, shorelines, and waterways; conserve natural areas along waterways; and increase access to outdoor recreation on shorelines and waterways,” according to a statement on the NPS website.
The Shiawassee River Water Trail Coalition began meeting in the fall of 2017, according to the release, organizing efforts to work toward implementing the plan that was submitted as part of the water trail application.
To date, the Coalition, through its individual member organizations, has:
— Created additional launch locations on the Shiawassee River
— Worked with Terrain 360 to photograph the river in a 360-degree format
— Worked with water data management company Hyfi, of Ann Arbor, to install 30 water sensors on the Shiawassee River to report the depth and flow of the river in real time.
— Worked with Headwaters Trails, Inc. to install paddling mile markers along the river downstream of Fenton
For more information about the National Water Trail program, visit nps.gov/subjects/nationaltrailssystem/national-water-trails-system.
